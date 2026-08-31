NASA’s Roman Telescope Begins a Million-Mile Journey Into Deep Space

NASA’s Roman Space Telescope has launched on a million-mile journey to map the hidden universe at a scale and speed astronomers have never had before.

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is now on its way to deep space, beginning a three-month, million-mile trip to its final orbit. The observatory launched at 7:26 a.m. EDT Sunday aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Roman is designed to combine a remarkably wide view of the sky with sharp infrared vision. That combination will allow it to study enormous areas of the cosmos while also looking far back into cosmic history. The flagship mission will investigate dark matter, dark energy, and worlds outside of our solar system, known as exoplanets. Its broad surveys are also expected to enable discoveries far beyond Roman’s primary scientific objectives.

“Roman is exactly the kind of success story we want to see across NASA,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. “Delivered ahead of schedule and on budget, this mission reflects more than a decade of dedication from the NASA workforce and our industry partners. Now, Roman will give us a new atlas of the universe, push the boundaries of discovery, and demonstrate what is possible when America’s space program pairs bold ambition with disciplined execution.”

Roman Begins Its Journey to L2

Controllers at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, began receiving telemetry from Roman just seven minutes after liftoff. Falcon Heavy completed its role as planned, with the telescope separating from the rocket 31 minutes after launch. The rocket’s boosters, after separating from the center core, returned safely to the launch site so they can be refurbished.

“Roman will be a discovery machine that will bring us closer than ever before to answering humanity’s most profound questions about our cosmic history,” said Nicky Fox, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “With its large field of view and fast survey speeds, Roman will usher us into a new era of discovery and make the invisible visible, setting the foundation for humanity’s search for life beyond our solar system.”

During launch and the early part of its flight, Roman communicates with ground controllers through the Near Space Network, which uses a combination of ground stations and relay satellites to handle tracking, telemetry, and commands.

About 70 minutes after launch, responsibility for communications shifts to NASA’s Deep Space Network. That system will help guide Roman toward the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, or L2, roughly one million miles from Earth.

Roman will first communicate through the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex in Australia. About six hours later, communications will move to the Madrid Deep Space Communication Complex in Spain and then to the Goldstone Deep Space Communication Complex in California. Together, these stations allow mission controllers to maintain continuous contact with the observatory during its journey.

Key Systems Begin Deploying

One hour and 23 minutes after launch, the Roman team confirmed that the telescope’s solar panels and lower instrument sun shade had deployed successfully.

Over the next several days, Roman’s high-gain antenna and visor-like deployable aperture cover will also unfold. Ground controllers will begin the first of two course corrections, and the telescope’s Coronagraph Instrument will be powered on.

The Coronagraph Instrument is designed to demonstrate technology that could eventually be used by future missions such as NASA’s Habitable Worlds Observatory concept. That proposed mission would aim to directly image Earth-like planets as part of the search for life beyond our solar system.

Roman’s coronagraph will not yet image Earth-like worlds, but it will take an important step toward that goal by capturing pictures of Jupiter-like planets.

A 300-Megapixel Camera for the Cosmos

A few weeks into the journey, Roman’s primary science instrument, the Wide Field Instrument, will switch on.

The instrument is a 300-megapixel infrared camera equipped with 18 4K detectors, each roughly the size of a saltine cracker. Those detectors will collect photons that can be processed into detailed panoramic views of the universe.

Roman’s rigid structure and stable optical system are designed to let the observatory move rapidly from one part of the sky to another without requiring long pauses between observations. That speed is central to the mission. Roman is designed to survey the universe a thousand times faster than NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

First Images Expected in Early 2027

For the remainder of Roman’s three-month commissioning phase, scientists and engineers will test and calibrate the observatory’s instruments. NASA expects the telescope’s first images to be released in early 2027.

Once regular science operations begin, Roman is expected to transmit 1.4 terabytes of data to Earth every day. That would give it the highest data rate of any NASA astrophysics mission so far.

Processing such an enormous stream of information will require help from machine learning, artificial intelligence, and citizen scientists. These tools and participants will help identify potentially important discoveries for astronomers to investigate in greater detail.

“We’ve never been able to view the universe with eyes like Roman’s before,” said Julie McEnery, Roman’s senior project scientist at NASA Goddard. “There’s no telling what more we’ll know and have seen by this time next year.”

A Major New NASA Astrophysics Mission

Roman is the fourth primary NASA mission to launch aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket. Earlier this year, NASA’s Launch Services Program worked with SpaceX to move the launch date forward after the telescope was completed earlier than expected.

NASA Goddard manages the Roman mission, with participation from the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California; Caltech/IPAC in Pasadena, California; the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore; and scientists from a variety of research institutions.

The mission’s primary industrial partners are BAE Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies, and Teledyne Scientific & Imaging. Roman also includes contributions from ESA, JAXA, the French space agency CNES (Centre National d’Études Spatiales), and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany.

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