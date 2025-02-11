AI Uncovers Hidden Genetic Clues That Challenge COVID-19’s Origins

A surprising new study suggests that COVID-19 may not have originated from bats or pangolins, but rather from a rare fusion of human diseases.
Using an advanced AI-driven approach called max-logistic intelligence, researchers identified genetic links between COVID-19 and two obscure infections—glanders and Sennetsu fever—potentially rewriting the narrative of how the virus emerged.
Unraveling the Origins of COVID-19
The origins of COVID-19 remain uncertain despite extensive research. A new study published in Advances in Biomarker Sciences and Technology (ABST) takes an AI-driven approach to analyze DNA methylation patterns at 865,859 CpG sites in blood samples from early COVID-19 patients.
Led by Zhengjun Zhang from the University of Wisconsin’s Department of Statistics, the study used max-logistic intelligence to identify strong genetic links. The findings suggest that COVID-19 may have resulted from the natural fusion of two rare infectious diseases — glanders and Sennetsu fever — combined with common human illnesses.
A Shift Away from Wildlife Origins
This challenges the widely accepted belief that the virus originated in bats or pangolins, raising the possibility that previous studies placed too much emphasis on wildlife origins.
“Establishing such connections across 865,859 CpG sites is quite a challenge, with random correlations occurring at a probability of less than one in ten million,” says Zhang. “However, when factoring in the rarity of these diseases, the odds of discovering a meaningful link drop to just one in one hundred million, further strengthening the validity of these results.”
Max-Logistic Intelligence: A Game Changer?
Max-logistic intelligence has been previously demonstrated in cancer biomarker studies. Unlike traditional AI algorithms or modern machine learning techniques such as random forests, deep learning, and support vector machines, max-logistic intelligence offers greater interpretability, consistency, and robustness, making it especially useful for establishing causal relationships.
Zhang emphasized that while identifying reliable biomarkers is critical for scientific progress, many gene markers identified in isolated studies fail in other cohorts, resulting in low or no cross-group commonality.
“DNA methylation, the process by which methyl groups are added to DNA, plays a central role in gene expression and disease development,” explains Zhang. “Errors in methylation can trigger diseases, prompting studies into COVID-19’s DNA methylation patterns.”
Reference: “Etiological connections between initial COVID-19 and two rare infectious diseases” by Zhengjun Zhang, 9 December 2024, Advances in Biomarker Sciences and Technology.
DOI: 10.1016/j.abst.2024.12.001
You obviously didn’t read the article if you think it’s pushing any animal origin.
Have to agree with Spacefroggy, below. Reading the primary source, this is a single author paper (uh-oh) by a Chinese Academy of Sciences researcher with a tangential Wisconsin connection making an impossible to follow claim supposedly based on an AI model and epigenetics. He’s asserting that the disease might have arisen in seafood, rather than bats, civet cats, or pangolins. If you remember your Covid history, this hews way too close to a Wizard of Oz ignore the man behind the curtain attempt at face-saving by the CCP back in 2020. They tried to blame Covid on imported Italian frozen seafood. Remember? Whether you think it came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology – an arm of the Chinese Academy of Sciences – or from the unsanitary conditions of the Wuhan Wet Market where we have photographic evidence of live animals, he isn’t supporting either of your sides. I expect it’s closer to whitewashing since the CCP is aware the current US administration wants to revisit the origin question they’ve been stonewalling on for five years. Indeed, stone walling on it far longer since the Chinese promised to outlaw live wildlife markets after the original SARS outbreak in 2002 and never enforced it. At any length, none of the sides here should put much stock in Dr. Zhang’s supposition.
“A surprising new study suggests that COVID-19 may not have originated from bats or pangolins, …”
First line of story, in BOLD.
Excellent article. As former military officer I have had private conversations with top level of Intel in China. While unable to show me details I trust that the Wuhann wet market scenario while most plausible based on my conversations with molecular testing experts and colleagues in infectious disease, it is not 100% certain. This new information using power of AI should be a reminder to be humble not dogmatic. Follow the data and the science but maintain an open mind and healthy sense of skepticism.
https://www.science.org/content/article/house-panel-concludes-covid-19-pandemic-came-lab-leak
Sorry Frank. The DoE, the Pentagon, the FBI and the CDC have all confirmed that the Covid-19 virus was an engineered bioweapon. Most recently the chief medical authority of the Netherlands and NATO command in Brussels have said the same: that this was almost certainly a biological weapon engineered at the Wuhan lab – which admits to conducting such research – and unfortunately leaked. Even Anthony Fauci has now admitted that he approved and arranged funding for the research that produced it. He signed off on funding for “gain-of-function” research, which is what you do to combine/modify biological agents to be more virulent & fatal and cross species boundaries to affect humans.
This kind of research is banned under an international treaty that the United States insisted on. Hence this off-the-books surreptitious research project that couldn’t be conducted in the US, and which was outsourced -outrageously! – to China!! The country the US is most likely to face in a hot war in the future, and a nation that is notoriously slack at managing risk and environmental hazards, regulation of any kind. And is the most likely country to develop and actually use this kind of weapon, even though there’d be no way to control it once released. Insane!
This was in fact the initial assessment of the threat – that it was an engineered bioweapon – which is why NATO assumed command of the response, and all NATO countries acted in lockstep to counter it. All western countries’ governments issued mandates for social distancing and lock-downs – in effect, house arrest for most of the public – while there was a mad scramble to try to source vaccines. Governments didn’t follow decisions made by medical autborities: the Chief Medical authority and health departments followed edicts issued by their governments’ executive branch: the PM or President. The response was quite rightly directed by NATO to what was perceived -correctly – as an engineered biological weapon of mass destruction.
Again, this has been confirmed too many times and too widely to be denied.
The US outsourced off-the-books biological weapons development to a substandard lab in a nation still technically at war with it, and in all likelihood soon-to-be at war with it. It was an act of outrageous irresponsibility, grossly illegal (which Biden may have confirmed by conferring blanket immunity on Fauci).
This kind of operation could conceivably endanger the human race. At least a million people have died and probably a multiple of that number: governments have been obstructing & undermining medical reporting & efforts to quantify mortality and ongoing injury. It’s unforgivable.
This is either garbage science or garbage science reporting. COVID-19 is a virus. The two aforementioned diseases are bacterial. One primarily occurs in equine species. How do they exactly propose such a recombination event would occur?! COVID-19 isn’t a bacterial phage. It infects eukaryotic cells. This sounds like a very poorly trained model. If anything this is yet another cautionary tale of over reliance on AI.
Wow, someone literate who actually read this garbage article, instead of yet another conspiracy theory response. Refreshing.
I’m fairly certain this article itself was the AI produced hallucination, rather than the purported research. It throws in too many things that sort of have the right shape, but don’t actually fit.
I stand corrected. The “paper” is real, and that “rigorously peer reviewed” journal should be ashamed of itself. The paper meanders through claiming that this was a detection of introgression in the omicron strain, and that it showed indications of having been transmitted through seafood.
There is an area of research related to viral reemergence from transcription into a host’s genes, and this seems to have borrowed terminology from some of that research, but not correctly applied. Both the journal and the author are Chinese in origin, and I wonder if a translation step may also have been involved.
In any case, this does appear to be garbage.
Parent publisher KeAi is under the now h i g h l y suspect Elsevier and a Chinese company. Only two of the editors are based in the US. If Beall were still active, he’d have this outfit under the microscope.
Shocking number of political sickos in the comments for a science article.
Perhaps if there was more credible science in the article then you’d get more scientific responses.
This article and the comments section make me fear for the future. I have a close friend that has a plausible model of the exact molecular events that yielded the furin cleavage site. It will likely never be published or tested because who the hell wants all the grief from wackos who know everything including how to handle a gun
Unfortunately, the scientific ideal is tainted world wide by political interference. And that’s the way it is kiddies.
— I’ve heard, for a while now, that no one is allowed to study the initial virus. Is that still correct? If yes, why? If no, then why are we still guessing and using garbage AI to look peripheral information, instead the actual virus?
—There was a defected Chinese scientist that stated early in the pandemic that she had working knowledge of the virus. Similar to this “AI research,” she said that the virus is purposefully combined to be more lethal and more easily spread. Why was she ignored, but this magical AI is now credible?
