Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Drug Shows Promise in Reversing Memory Loss and Cognitive Decline

New research reveals a potential breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment, showing that the drug troriluzole can reverse memory loss and cognitive decline in mice.
The study found that troriluzole reduced harmful glutamate levels and improved cognitive functions, suggesting its potential to maintain healthy brain function and possibly slow the disease’s progression.
Novel Drug Rescues Memory Loss in Alzheimer’s Mouse Model
In a recent breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease research, Auburn University scientists have studied a new drug, troriluzole, that can prevent brain changes leading to memory loss and cognitive decline in a mouse model of the disease. This study, recently published in the Journal of Neurochemistry, is the first to show how troriluzole can target early-stage alterations associated with Alzheimer’s, providing new hope for potential treatments.
Dr. Miranda Reed, a Professor in the department of Drug Discovery at Auburn University and Delivery and the studies main researcher, noted that “by examining how drug treatments can intervene early in the disease process, we aim to develop therapies that might prevent or even cure Alzheimer’s.”
“This study also highlights how scientific advancements can transform our understanding of complex diseases like Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Michael Gramlich, an Assistant Professor of Biophysics and the study’s other main researcher.
Groundbreaking Effects on Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease affects millions of people worldwide, causing progressive memory loss, confusion, and eventually the inability to perform basic tasks. Despite decades of research, a cure remains elusive. Alzheimer’s is characterized by the accumulation of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain, which disrupt neural communication. In the early stages, excessive levels of the neurotransmitter glutamate cause damaging overactivity in synapses, the connections between nerve cells.
The study conducted by Auburn University researchers, led by Drs. Miranda Reed and Michael Gramlich, investigated how troriluzole, a novel drug, can maintain normal brain function in mice genetically modified to replicate early Alzheimer’s stages. The results are compelling: troriluzole not only reduced harmful glutamate levels but also improved memory and learning in the mice, suggesting a maintenance of healthy brain function.
“Our research demonstrates that by targeting synaptic activity early, we may be able to prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s. This could revolutionize the way we approach treatment for this disease,” noted both researchers.
How Troriluzole Works
In the Auburn study, mice treated with troriluzole showed a significant reduction in synaptic glutamate levels and decreased brain hyperactivity. These molecular changes led to tangible improvements: the treated mice performed better in memory tests, such as navigating mazes, indicating that their cognitive functions were restored.
“These findings are promising because they suggest that troriluzole can protect the brain at a fundamental level, starting with molecular changes and resulting in improved cognitive abilities,” said Dr. Reed. “It’s like repairing an engine before it fails completely.”
Impact of Collaborative Research
This research was a collaborative effort involving Auburn University’s College of Science and Mathematics, the Harrison College of Pharmacy, and the Center for Neuroscience Initiative, along with private researchers and students. The team’s combined expertise in neuroscience and pharmacology was crucial to the study’s success.
“This collaboration blends basic science and pharmaceutical research to tackle one of the most challenging neurological issues of our time,” Dr. Gramlich emphasized. “Our work not only enhances scientific understanding of Alzheimer’s disease but also offers a potential new treatment that could improve the lives of millions worldwide.”
Looking Forward
While the results in mice are encouraging, the researchers emphasize the need for further studies to determine how troriluzole works at different stages of disease progression.
Reference: “Troriluzole rescues glutamatergic deficits, amyloid and tau pathology, and synaptic and memory impairments in 3xTg-AD mice” by Jeremiah Pfitzer, Priyanka D. Pinky, Savannah Perman, Emma Redmon, Luca Cmelak, Vishnu Suppiramaniam, Vladimir Coric, Irfan A. Qureshi, Michael W. Gramlich and Miranda N. Reed, 30 August 2024, Journal of Neurochemistry.
DOI: 10.1111/jnc.16215
Rush human trials. This is a disease of desperation. I might participate.
I couldn’t agree with you more. So many people could benefit from this kind of research. I just hate that it takes forever to bring breakthrough discoveries to market. It’s a real shame, I feel like more than safety, it is unfortunately wrapped around corporate greed.
I’m so sorry to hear that you may be suffering from this condition. Hang in there! 🥺
Please let my wife join human trial. She is disappearing. We all need this new hope.
As I watch my sister who is in the final stages of Alzheimer’s disease, a family ailment that has taken our father and grandmother and now our sister will be next despite discovered hope in 2020 when I found my sister having cognitive difficulties. We both agreed to get tested for Alzheimer’s disease and we both were tested by Roskamp Institute in Sarasota Florida, where they determined that Sue was deep into Alzheimer’s and that I was five years behind her with the same diagnosis.
During 2020 we had to move my sister to a very nice memory care facility in Sarasota and I stayed focus on a daily search for an altzheimer cure on the Internet. This search concerned my wife, a retired occupational therapist who felt my obsession to find a cure to be in itself to be a concern. When she agreed to let me show her how I was searching in December of 2020 when I entered the word altzheimer into YouTube which brought up a podcast of Dr Dhru of Broken Brain and Dr Dale Bredesen on his book The End of Alzheimer’s disease which I ordered, read and realized we might be able to save my sister’s life and in turn prevent me from the same fate. We set up Re-Code with Apollo and pre-code for myself, my wife, out two sons and my brother. Their diagnostic results identified that I, one of our sons, my sister and my brother have the APOE4 gene.
When we approached the memory care facility to help us in changing Sue’s diet to the recommended KetoFLEX 12 3 protocol they accused me of following a “Witch Doctor” charlatan and they would prefer that I moved my sister to another memory care facility. A local private clinic that had submitted my and my sister’s blood labs to Dr Bredesen at Apollo and I learned that he had commented that it would be a miracle if they could help Sue, but that I was the money spot.
I very much needed to find a way to create a miracle and while searching I Discovered a Seminar with Dr Bredesen at New College in Bradenton Florida which I attended with my wife and my sister.
Though the seminar was informative I realized I could have given the seminar or at the very least answered the Q&A at the end, at which time I stood up and pleated for help for my sister as I had hit a stone wall. We were sitting in the front row and Dr Bredesen walked toward me and recommended we contact Marama in Vista California, which we did and they accepted Sue and though improvement started, Sue’s challenges over came any chance of success and Marama recommended that Sue return to be with family at this point of her life.
Sue now is in palliative care at another incredible facility in Sarasota called Sunnyside Village which practices Montessori Adult Care.
Sue will pass at any time now and I am no longer a candidate for Alzheimer’s, though I do have MCI, which I will overcome while following ketoFLEX-16-3 and under treatment with Grey Matter’s in Sarasota. Sue is presently 80 years old, I will be 82 in December and my brother will be 83 next month and was just diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Why is Big Pharma a major block to this natural cure for one of the largest killers of humans in the world? Additionally why is the Altzheimer Society which solicit for contributions not providing funds for the obvious success of Bredesen, but rather fund Big Pharma and their search for another magic pill?
Our lifestyles and diet is killing us early and must be reversed. I believe greed is a partner in killing us and practiced by Big Pharma.
We agree with you, Paul it’s a total shame and disgrace to the industry that greed seems to be the basis for everything that could be positive in the 21st century. My mother lived to 103 and had all of her faculties working perfectly physically, mentally, and emotionally.
I would definitely like to be one of the first test individuals for this new drug. I wish I knew who to contact to get on that list. I would do it today..
Peter,
I wonder why there is no mention about a “Protein”, the lack of which is the problem. I know I’m throwing this out there, but that has been the results of studies coming out of the U S. of late
I am so sorry for all your suffering. Yes, greed and dishonesty has taken over. I wish you well.
It is so-o heartbreaking to have a soul partner struggle like this.
I have had major sleep disturbances for the past few years and major memory issues. I am 78 years old & have had no testing for Alzheimer’s. I am interested in helping with testing of this new treatment. Ellen C. Manson, dob 12/20/1945. RN,MSN, Psychiatric Nurse & therapist. Worked for 50 years before retiring.
My mom is in the deepest stage pf alzheimer, I wish to have it today
My husband is in the early stages of Alzeimers, we are desperate for a cure. Please keep us posted
I feel this would be a signicant help to my already started Alzheimers and would welcome it with open arms and heart, Where in B.C. Canada can I go to get this help tight now?
Read everything you can. Find out the side effects. There are thousands of Peer Reviewed, Patented research with the company name in the research. It has saved my life in more ways than one. Does this cure or possibly make it better for a quality life? Is the rate high enough to go through trials that have side effects that’s you aren’t willing for?
UsingPubMed, search for NRF 2 and Alz. NRF2 and oxidative stress. Doctors are discover tools that have helped, cured, lower medication, things that help disease including Alz. Look up HHV6_foundation and put in viruses and Alz. With correct care that is balancing the body, it’s amazing what possibly can happen. Just be an educated patient and I hope this is a good thing. I’m still going down rabbit holes before suggesting it. Many in my family have/had Alz. It’s very hard and I wish us all the best!!
Why is it always greed that’s why the world’s in such a mess. well done in your work it gives great hope.
Simply amazing search for a cure…and i have to add things are going to changing dramatically on account of AI which is nothing like traditional way of looking at things n i wish you n others at risk of this dreaded disease.
WHERE in Surrey. B.C., Canada can I get this much needed help now?
I don’t think it’s greed. If it was greed, they would go to market immediately and make the money. The research stage is all money losing… betting that one day you’ll make it back, at least on many of your research topics. The hold-up is safety and there’s a delicate balance between getting cures to people asap vs. putting out untested medicines with side effects that can potentially be worse than the original problem. With more devastating illnesses, people are more willing to take risks on less-thoroughly-tested drugs, but this article only says there was some sign of benefit in mice. That doesn’t mean the benefit will necessarily transfer to humans, though it may be likely.
I have family members suffering also and am extremely concerned about this disease. But I don’t think it is helpful to throw the very people researching the cures under the bus under the label of greed unfairly. But let’s go QUICKLY, PLEASE!
Great news long overdue for generations.. Ready for trials..
Please update us on the journey of yourself and your family. Your story is very interesting and im sure everyone would like to hear more on any success you have had with your diet or anything else you might have come across. Thank you and i hope you are well.
Where is Auburn University in the world?
Alabama USA
Is there a way to get involved in clinical trials?
How can we be tested for alz. since my family has history of having it.
There is a new blood test for P-TAU 181A
It was approved for Medicare payment this summer.
Do not let your doctor tell you that you don’t need it because they do not see evidence of ALZ.
If your IQ was already high, (148) you will still have relatively high IQ at 120. You will notice the difference, even though the doctor sees an above average person.
RD Hall is correct. I am an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner with a clinical concentration in gerontology.
I noticed changes in my cognitive functions, specifically word finding and spelling as well as decrease in concentration. Decrease in concentration causes the brain to NOT encode memory efficiently, thereby, resulting in the symptom of short term memory loss.
My mother had dementia. Most probably vascular type dementia (VD) as her high blood pressure had not been regulated appropriately. Her primary physician would not diagnose her with dementia. She kept saying it was “memory loss appropriate for age.” NO type of memory loss is appropriate for age. As the brain ages there is definitely a slowing of the brain’s ability to either maintain the appropriate amount of neurotransmitters and block degenerating neurotransmitters. BUT memory should not decline significantly. Individuals with high IQs or who have had extensive education should not have a great decrease in IQ to the extent of dementia just because of aging.
I explained my symptoms to both my primary and neurologist. At first, both stated I was showing signs of “memory loss appropriate for age.” Nope. I knew better. I went back to the neurologist and presented him, in writing, my symptoms and specific incidences. That caught his attention.
Finally my work up included detailed lab analysis, MRI, and cognitive testing via computer, The P-TAU 181A blood analysis indicated a slight increase in TAU tangles in my blood. Computer testing also indicated a decline in concentration and visual memory. So, yeah, my brain is not encoding as before and I definitely had noticed.
However, the two most important diagnostic tests, that are not available to everyone, are APOE4 gene testing and PET SCAN. I am hoping to be accepted for one of the longitudinal studies at the Memory Clinic at Mayo Hospital in Jacksonville, FL.
I encourage everyone with concerns of memory problems for themselves or family members to write down specifics and write down the appropriate diagnostic tests needed to appropriately diagnose cognitive decline. Give what you have written down to your doctor. Do not take “no” for an answer. Change doctors if needed. And, yes, begin with current pharmaceuticals available as soon as possible.
Cognitive impairment and decline is not covered in med school with any depth. After med school and internship, a doctor has to specialize in cognitive functions of the brain. General neurologists also do not have the specialized education to diagnose and manage cognitive functions to the detail needed to help patients and family members deal with dementia. And, yes, a full healthcare team including cognitive specialist, Social Worker, Rehab and occupational therapy, and psychiatrist are needed to truly help patients through this devastating disease process.
Do you know the name of the blood test for Alzheimer since my husband just passed a question and answer and was then told that he is in the beginning of this dreaded disease which is taking two of his sisters.
PTAU 217 BLOOD TEST FROM QUEST DIAGNOSTICS. SPECIFIC TEST FOR ALZHEIMERS. ASK YOUR DOCTOR TO PRESCRIBE IT!
Wish to receiving latest discovery on alz
You are jumping the gun. “Mice genetically modified to replicate early Alzheimer’s stages” is not a good model for a chronic neurodegenerative human disease like Alzheimer’s. It also ignores all the cultural factors involved in this disease, including lifestyle. I would not want to be the guinea pig for these experiments.
Also, you need to ask if there is a conflict of interest here, since they are promoting a drug for prevention of Alzheimer’s, which would be an extremely lucrative market. If you check the reference at the bottom of the article above, it takes you to the study, where it says, “Vladimir Coric and Irfan A. Qureshi are employees and shareholders of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.” The authors have a conflict of interest, and it was not mentioned in this article by SciTechDaily. Seems like STD has a conflict of interest, too, with this product/article.
Well spotted!
Wyeth Pharmaceutical who was bought by Pfizer had a drug that helped the body remove the plaque in the brain and actually cured people with Elzheimer’s disease. They were in the process of FDA approval it was in all the science journals and in the media. They shelved the drug because of cost of the final approval and they already held patents for drugs that just slow the progression down. They poison our food and then create drugs to keep us going. They will never market products that cure. There just isn’t any money in it.
I would just like a straight answer to the questions! Is there anything a person can do to prevent the onset of alzheimers or to atleast slow it down? Do vitamins help in the prevention or not? This issue effects so many families and the research needs to reflect the great need for help for this disease!
Please start human trials ASAP! I want to participate if at all possible, I feel like I’m sinking fast.
Yes I would participate as well.
put me down for human trials.
I have a family member who needs this how can she get into the trial
How do I get in on the trial?
My mother had Alzheimer’s and it was terrible to see her decline and eventual death. Anything that can be done is a blessing.
How not to get Alzheimer’s…eat everything organic, no fried food, no factory food, no restaurant food, no packaging food….detox you liver and kidneys …. buy land and grow you food.
Eat raw organic plant base diet no dairy.
A little extreme, IMHO. However, That’s great advice for incorporating into anybody’s life.
I think the bigger problem with Alzheimer’s is we don’t really understand it fully, and there is, based on some research, a large percentage of this disease that is introduced from genetics. Medical breakthroughs are required to assist those of us unfortunate enough to not be able to follow such an intense regimen, if the genetics will just crush everything that you’re trying to do.
“A little extreme”? A mere hundred years ago it was called “normal lifestyle”.
It’s difficult living with Altz patient, my mom. She is perfectly healthly, just forgets, dates, reasons, daily events. She could easily live another 10 years. she is 80. My dad got cancer, lasted 4 months. This is cruel to say. I wish for the cancer, it is very hard watching a parent slowly disappaite.
Yes it is
I agree
This drug has already failed a human Alzheimer’s trial as well as trials for other conditions. Disgraceful that this wasn’t mentioned.
BS. The two people I know with Alzheimer’s are health nuts. All the organic food didn’t help them or slow down the disease one bit.
Hi… I completely understand. I am also taking care of both my parents who both have dementia. Watching the declined is unimaginable. They have become children. I am a single mom and raising my autistic son was easier than taking care of my parents. My mom is more advanced then my dad but he is catching up. She has been fighting this disease since 2009. She can still walk, talk and sometimes hold a conversation. But she can’t remember where to put her used toilet paper. I completely see the thoughts of how a modified Alzimer disease is NOT the same as the real article. Why can you not use the real Gene’s of dementia or Alzimers to get better results?
Is that not possible? Maybe I should silly and uneducated in this field… All I know are people and families all over the world are suffering. I applaud the scientists and encourage them to continue their work because maybe by the time I am diagnosed there will be a cure.
Does this research other types of dementia. I have white matter disease. It affects my speech, my memory, my unsteadiness, etc. Alzheimer’s is grey after disease, but some of the same problems. So far haven’t located a new neurologist that knows about it and won’t take me as a patient. The neurologist that diagnosed and went through all my cat scans to show me my problem areas in my brain has long retired and moved.
If only it was that easy!
The mice are happy, when will it be our chance to try this drug on us?
A carnivore diet has been shown to reverse cognitive decline in the elderly. Many elderly care facilities have adopted this with great results. There are ongoing studies but why wait. There are several you tube videos chronicling the patients health before and after, If they haven’t been banned.The changes in these people are remarkable
That is not a guarantee by eating all organic,etc.etc
Very extreme
If you start with avoiding sugar consumption you will make a great step towards avoiding alzheimer.
So, in other words: no soda (coke, Pepsi, 7up, etc), no processed foods, nothing labeled as diet, no candies, no ice cream, no processed yogurt, etc.
What a big compromise.
My gramma did this exactly and still got it..
Lol the majority of land is toxic already and why not enjoy what you eat. We all die sometimes.
It’s about how you die! You would have to be there and observe the process.
There was Alzheimer’s back when we did all that because we had no other option. Not saying that it isn’t a great idea. Just not a way to never get Alzheimer’s.
Your answer is so vague that it’s almost worthless. Limit carbohydrate grams to no more than 35 per meal, consume a minimum of 100 MG of phosphatidylserine daily. Maintain a healthy body weight, not overweight and not obesity, that eliminates 70% of the American population! Like I said your answer is pretty worthless, follow these 3 recommendations and you can achieve your goal of avoiding dementia and alzheimers. Good luck!
BS. The two people I know with Alzheimer’s are health nuts. All the organic food didn’t help them or slow down the disease one bit.
Nice thought , but your can’t avoid the air and water, that are highly toxic and polluted, just about everywhere in the world now. Humans have pretty much doomed the world to neurodegenerative disease and early death.
In other words, don’t go out to celebrate at restaurant’s or such , don’t eat comfort food, don’t drink , don’t smoke , don’t take drugs of any form , just eat boring food and stay at home being bored all hole life 🤔🤔
Oh also don’t ever get takeaway foods 😢
Why release headlines that get false hope up? Even if it works on humans, only an idiot would think Big Pharma won’t buy & bury this unless they can find a way to sell it to you monthly for the rest of your life. They want manageable conditions, not cures!
Look at Ozempic. It’s perfect. You stop taking it and you get hungry beyond imagination and gain all the weight back and then some! They’ve got you! The OWN you! And if you have a severe side effect like permanent stomach paralysis that leads to suicide (and will because you can NEVER eat again and have to be tube fed the rest of your life), you’re easily replaced because there’s an endless supply of fat people…ahem… customers.
Why would they bury it..they would make a fortune.
It not like it’s a one and done pill.
I never understood the logic of hiding drugs.
I am a medical anthropologist researcher and author, and have done sleep research which shows that the way you sleep can be reducing brain circulation. Circulate or deteriorate. To better circulation your brain at night, raise the head of your bed! You will feel the difference the next morning. This also helps with sleep apnea, migraines, glaucoma, stroke, ADHD, sinus congestion, ear infections, and more.
See my article, Heads Up! The Way You are Sleeping May be Killing You! https://www.academia.edu/1483361/Heads_Up_The_Way_You_Are_Sleeping_May_Be_Killing_You_
Too late for old Joey B, tho… even if he had a brain worth saving.
As said by truckers: “10-4.”
Lets all ignore the big fat elephant in the room of terrible diet and lifestyle and instead make big pharma more money. I dont think the biggest criminals in the history of man kind have enough $$$. Keep poisening yourself with processed garbage and sugar and then spend 1200 bucks a month on a magic pill that manages symptoms while creating others. Yeah, that sounds like a great plan of action. 🤣🤣🤣
He has more brains than that numb skull you’re going to vote back in to run your country he’s nuts
Give it to Joe Biden
Joe needs this drug.
My moms like late stage 5 or 6 Dimentia..can this work on her? I’m desperate to save her life. I love her and dont wanna lose her.
Mark, I’m with you, I have recently read that a deep depression can mimic dementia.
My Mother had a back surgery 10 years ago, which went wrong, and now she has lost the ability to walk.
This woman was once amazing.
Built 3 houses, ran companies, cared for grand kids, and so much activities in her life…
I feel she has gave up, kids don’t call, don’t visit, I do all I can for her, I just don’t feel enough, but biggest heart breaker, we pay crazy high insurance, and it seems they deny everything…
And it burns my rear raw, how we can give illegal aliens all this free medical, free whatever, and we people like my 92, I fight for everything.
Her sister 99, probably still be here, she got pneumonia in 21, they deemed covid, it wasn’t she passed just shy weeks of 100.
Grandparents 103- 108
Longevity is in our family, but this now with mom, dementia no help, and the Dr’s say, well..
What do you expect ? She is 92 and has had a great life???
So yes, I get it and I understand, it’s all about money…
Do take from what I hear, 3x a day cold pressed, virgin olive oil in dark green glass, and eat 1/2 cup a day of blueberries…
I cut out all her sweets…
And give her a good salad every day for lunch, fish 3 X a week, chicken 2x a week..
We still fighting for each day be new..
Good Luck!
The great orange one who is the oldest candidate in history to run for president definitely needs help from this medication! Maybe that will help him to stop repeating the same stories at all of his rallies, Mixing up the names of current political figures with figures from 30 years ago, talking about his terror of sharks, etc.… LOL
Yes Trumpy and joe and Putin would benefit. Hopefully many more do
Give it to DT. He needs it as much as JB.
Na, ol’ DT’s too far gone 😆
Pharmaceutical greed is very sad.Money of there expectations is really also sad.We need more new laws to prevent the over burden of large pockets.
All well and good producing these drug’s but NICE in this country won’t release them to the NHS because they are too expensive. I stopped giving to Cancer for research because of this problem.
I’d participate. I know when I get really stress & also lack of sleep my memory fails. A big difference from a few years ago. Also having apnea & lack of oxygen can cause lots of ailments including but not limited to memory issues & onset of many diseases.
Got excited when I saw this for my hubby the doctors say he is in early stages and he was diagnosed at 60. We work daily to reverse it, I have advised him for years to keep the phone away from his head. We also increase his brain activity thought games, puzzles, we have changed his diet somewhat, but the decline is still there. It he taking Donezepril but it does a little. Not that impressed with the results. I trust and believe God that he is healed, in the meantime we continue to enjoy life together treasuring all we have.
How can I get help before it’s to late? I forget everything. I need help now.
Well JB was dropped like a cheap suit by his own party and now Commie CackKam ho is even worse than that demented JB
They need to test it on biden whether he likes it or not
I highly doubt this drug is capable of “reversing memory loss.” That claim is borderline science fiction. A drug like this isn’t going to magically make you remember things again. I could see preventing further cognitive decline, but reversing is a huge stretch.
Where and how to get it
How can I get help before it’s to late? I forget everything. I need help now.
My mother has Alzheimer please let me know more information.
Someone asked what they can do about oncoming Alzheimer’s. Memintine is one drug that can delay the onset of full Alzheimer’s. Far from perfect but better than nothing.
Love the story. Love the possibility.
WHAT IS CONFUSING is an earlier very hopeful, different Alzheimer compound discovery from UCLA. I hope the on it’s face conflicting approaches resolve to understandable differences in what aspect of GABA is involved by Auburn’s team by ELEVATING the level of GABA to reduce glutamate vs the UCLA team of INHIBITING GABA to boost electrical oscillation:
VERY ODDLY HOWEVER, A DIFFERENT RECENT ‘Alzheimer’s Breakthrough – Claims to Switch the Alzheimer’s Memory Back On by Focusing on INHIBITING GABA, and thereby BOOSTING ELECTRICAL OSCILLATION activity in the brain with a newly developed compound DDL-920.
https://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/memory-molecule-alzheimers/
Great discovery. Eager to hear more breakthroughs from this wonder drug.
How do you get in on a trial?
My ex husband is 51 years old and has early onset Alzheimer’s and is probably in the later stages of it. Many many many generations on his mother’s side have had it. He would be a huge asset to your clinical trials. Please reach out