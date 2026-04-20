Amazonian Chocolate Could Become the Next Superfood, Scientists Say

New research into Amazonian cocoa reveals that its value may extend beyond flavor alone.

Chocolate from the Amazon is already known worldwide for its distinctive taste, but new research suggests it may offer even greater value. Scientists at São Paulo State University (UNESP) in Brazil found that post-harvest methods, especially fermentation, along with careful selection of cocoa varieties, can enhance both flavor and nutritional content. These improvements could help expand the product’s appeal in global markets.

“Unlike soybeans, corn, and wheat, which are priced by volume, cocoa is one of the few agricultural products where quality is much more significant in determining price. In this study, we saw that Amazonian cocoa has the potential to excel in both areas. That’s why we selected the best cultivar and post-harvest practices to achieve nutritional and flavor quality,” said Renato de Mello Prado, a professor at the Faculty of Agricultural and Veterinary Sciences (FCAV) at UNESP’s Jaboticabal campus who led the study.

Funded by FAPESP, the research took place at the Frederico Afonso Experimental Station, part of the Executive Committee of the Cocoa Farming Plan (CEPLAC) in Rondônia, Brazil. The team examined nine cocoa clones using two processing approaches: traditional fermentation and pre-drying without fermentation.

The project brought together researchers from several institutions, including the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA) in Porto Velho, the Federal University of Rondônia (UNIR, Rolim de Moura campus), and the Federal University of Amazonas (UFAM, Humaitá campus).

Fermentation and Nutritional Trade-Offs

“Fermentation is an important process in chocolate production. Without it, the cocoa bean doesn’t develop the color and aroma we know, but there’s a significant nutritional cost to this process,” says Edilaine Istéfani Franklin Traspadini, a FAPESP postdoctoral fellow.

“For that reason, we suggest creating blends that combine fermented and unfermented beans as a strategy to balance flavor and nutritional value. This strategy could increase the value of Amazonian cocoa in the chocolate market, following a very similar approach to that of the coffee sector,” she says.

The study found that fermentation reduces sugar levels by more than 95 percent and cuts tannins, which cause bitterness, by nearly half. It also lowers phenolic compounds and anthocyanins, both known for their antioxidant properties. At the same time, fermentation boosts amino acids, increases antioxidant enzyme activity, and raises levels of minerals such as potassium and magnesium.

In contrast, unfermented cocoa retains more phosphorus and calcium, minerals that support bone strength and cardiovascular health.

“That’s why we advocate for a combination of a fermented base to provide the brown color and velvety texture, while a percentage of unfermented beans would act as a boost of antioxidants and minerals, creating a balance between flavor and health,” she explains.

Discovery of New Compounds and Cultivar Differences

For the first time, researchers identified glycine betaine and proline in cocoa beans. These compounds help protect plants from oxidative stress and may also act as strong antioxidants in the human body. “They function as true cellular protectors, which could transform Amazonian cocoa into a superfood,” Mello highlights.

The results also showed clear differences among cocoa varieties. Clone CCN 51 maintained a consistent balance regardless of processing method. Clone EEOP 63 stood out for its high productivity. Meanwhile, EEOP 96 preserved elevated levels of phenolics and anthocyanins when unfermented, making it a promising option for products such as cocoa nibs, drink ingredients, and health-focused snacks.

“There’s no single ideal clone that should be promoted in the region. On the contrary, the interest lies in combining different blends for each purpose. That’s why this study on genetic selection and post-harvest management among Amazonian cocoa producers is so important,” Traspadini concludes.

Reference: “Fermentation and clone selection modulate the biochemical and nutritional profile of cocoa beans grown in the southwestern Amazon” by Edilaine Istéfani Franklin Traspadini, Renato de Mello Prado, Eduarda Gonçalves Reis, Priscila Lupino Gratão, Paulo Guilherme Salvador Wadt, Sylviane Beck Ribeiro and Douglas Marcelo Pinheiro da Silva, 17 December 2025, Scientific Reports.

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-27795-z

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