Astronauts Begin Spacewalk to Install Solar Array Live on NASA TV

NASA astronauts Bowen and Hoburg have begun a spacewalk to install an IROSA to expand power generation on the International Space Station. The new arrays will increase power production by 30%.

Expedition 69 Flight Engineers Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg of NASA began a spacewalk at 9:25 a.m. EDT (6:25 a,m, PDT) today, June 9, to install an IROSA (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array) to augment power generation for the 1A power channel on the station’s starboard truss structure.

Bowen, designated extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1), is wearing a suit with red stripes. Hoburg, designated extravehicular crewmember 2 (EV 2), is in an unmarked suit. Coverage of the spacewalk continues on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

The new arrays are 60 feet long by 20 feet wide (18.2 meters by 6 meters) and will shade a little more than half of the original arrays, which are 112 feet long by 39 feet wide. Each new IROSA will produce more than 20 kilowatts of electricity, and once all are installed, will enable a 30% increase in power production over the station’s current arrays.

The spacewalk is the ninth for Bowen and the first for Hoburg.