    Astronauts Unveil Cutting-Edge Workout Gear Aboard the ISS, Gear Up for High-Stakes Spacewalk

    Soyuz MS-26 Crew Ship and the Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft
    Two spacecraft (from left), the Soyuz MS-26 crew ship and the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft, are pictured attached to the International Space Station while soaring into an orbital sunset 273 miles above the Pacific Ocean south of New Zealand. Credit: NASA

    On Wednesday, the International Space Station (ISS) crew prioritized installing new exercise equipment, enhancing spacecraft fire safety, and advancing life support systems. The Expedition 72 team also prepared for a spacewalk scheduled for Thursday to perform scientific and robotic tasks.

    Advancements in Space Exercise Equipment

    NASA astronauts Commander Suni Williams and Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore worked inside the Columbus laboratory module assembling cutting-edge exercise equipment designed for use in space. The crew is dedicating the rest of the week to installing and testing the European Enhanced Exploration Exercise Device. This compact system, featuring advanced cycling, rowing, and resistance training functions, will be evaluated in the ISS’s microgravity environment before its deployment on future deep-space missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

    English Channel and North Sea From Space Station
    The English Channel and the North Sea separate the island of Great Britain from the northwest European nations of The Netherlands, Belgium, and France in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 258 miles above. Credit: NASA

    Enhancing Spacecraft Safety and Maintenance

    Working from the Destiny laboratory module, NASA Flight Engineer Nick Hague swapped samples of thin plastic sheets inside the Combustion Integrated Rack. Those samples are being observed for how they burn in weightlessness to learn how to prevent fires on spacecraft. NASA Flight Engineer Don Pettit spent his day in the Harmony module setting up the Microgravity Sediment Trap hardware. The advanced technology demonstration gear will test new filters to protect and extend the life of spacecraft cooling systems.

    NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson in Columbus Laboratory Module
    NASA astronaut and Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Tracy C. Dyson is pictured inside the International Space Station’s Columbus laboratory module. She was exploring ways to control a robot on the ground from a spacecraft. Dyson coordinated with robotics engineers on Earth remotely manipulating a robot using a computer while testing its ergonomic features and haptic feedback for conditions such as wind and gravity. Results may inform future exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Credit: NASA

    Spacewalk and Robotics Operations

    Two cosmonauts are ready to exit the space station’s Poisk airlock at 10:10 a.m. EST on Thursday for a planned six-hour and 40-minute spacewalk to remove science experiments and relocate robotic hardware. The duo from Roscosmos wrapped up their spacewalk procedure reviews, completed the installation of Orlan spacesuit components, and finished charging the video cameras they will wear on their suits to record their spacewalk activities. NASA+ will begin its live spacewalk coverage at 9:45 a.m.

    Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will assist the spacewalkers in and out of the airlock as well as their Orlan spacesuits on Thursday. Gorbunov will also be at the controls of the European robotic arm as the spacewalkers relocate a robotics control panel on the device attached to the Nauka science module.

