Australia’s Outback Becomes an Inland Sea After Torrential Rains

In March 2025, an extraordinary deluge in Queensland unleashed massive flooding across Australia’s outback, overwhelming rivers, isolating towns, and prompting helicopter evacuations.

Satellite imagery revealed vast swaths of submerged land, with floodwaters surpassing records from 1974. While the region is no stranger to cycles of drought and flood, experts called this event extreme, driven by converging streams of humid air. As the water makes its way toward Lake Eyre, the rare spectacle could lead to one of Australia’s most dramatic inland transformations.

Floodwaters Sweep Across Queensland

In late March 2025, intense rainfall in Queensland triggered widespread flooding across large parts of the Australian outback. In some areas, more than a year’s worth of rain fell within just one week. The downpour caused rivers in the Channel Country to overflow, inundating small towns and vast grazing lands in southwestern Queensland.

Although cloud cover obscured some of the region, the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 captured a mostly clear image of Cooper Creek near the town of Windorah on March 29 (upper image above). For comparison, an earlier image from March 5, taken by the OLI-2 on Landsat 9, shows the same area before the flooding began (lower image above). Both false-color images highlight the extent of surface water.

Evacuations and Livestock Losses

As floodwaters rose, emergency crews organized helicopter evacuations for residents of Windorah and Jundah, located about 75 kilometers (47 miles) upstream, according to news reports. Aerial photos revealed submerged homes and pastures, and government officials estimated that more than 100,000 livestock across Queensland were missing or dead.

In the week ending on March 29, parts of the state received more than 400 millimeters (16 inches) of rain. Floodwaters near Windorah, Jundah, and other towns rose to higher levels than those seen in 1974, a historic year for outback flooding and the wettest year on record in Australia. Inundated roadways may leave towns isolated for weeks, according to news reports.

Unusual Extremes in a Flood-Prone Region

It is typical for the Channel Country to undergo cycles of drought and flood, and wet periods can prompt growth in pasturelands, supply water to wetlands, and support endemic species. Experts have remarked, however, that the rain and floods in March 2025 have been extreme. They cite several factors for the rain, including streams of humid air from the north and east that converged over interior Queensland. A low-pressure trough drove the moisture-laden air to higher and cooler levels of the atmosphere to trigger the heavy rain.

Flooding was widespread across western Queensland, with waters submerging thousands of kilometers of road, the AFP reported. The MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Terra satellite captured an image (above) of some of the affected area on March 29, 2025. In this false-color image, water appears dark and light blue; bare ground is brown; and vegetation is bright green.

Floodwaters Flow Toward Lake Eyre

Over the coming weeks and months, the water will drain toward Lake Eyre (also called Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre), about 600 kilometers southwest of Windorah. The lake sits at the lowest natural point in Australia and is dry most of the year. Every few years, some water flows all the way to the lake, but it is rare for it to fill completely. Following unusually abundant rain in 2019, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology estimated that 80 percent of the lake’s area ultimately became covered by water.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey and MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.