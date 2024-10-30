Betelgeuse’s Secret Partner Betelbuddy Could Change Supernova Predictions

Scientists are rethinking the timing of Betelgeuse’s supernova, as new research suggests the star may have a hidden companion, known as Betelbuddy. This companion could be responsible for Betelgeuse’s unusual brightening and dimming patterns.

The discovery opens up new possibilities, including the idea that Betelbuddy might be a young star or even something more exotic, like a neutron star. Researchers are working to confirm Betelbuddy’s existence, which could dramatically change what we know about Betelgeuse and its eventual explosion.

Betelgeuse and Betelbuddy

The timing of when the star Betelgeuse will explode into a supernova has been a topic of debate among scientists, largely based on its pattern of brightening and dimming.

However, new research, including contributions from a University of Wyoming professor, suggests that this pulsing starlight might be influenced by a companion star, nicknamed “Betelbuddy.”

“This paper proposes a companion — either a star or stellar-like object — to Betelgeuse, meaning Betelgeuse is a binary system. We call this alpha Orionis B (Betelgeuse is properly known as Alpha Orionis), or ‘BetelBuddy’ colloquially,” says Meridith Joyce, an assistant professor in UW’s Department of Physics and Astronomy. “The companion has never been detected observationally, but we know, from Betelgeuse’s pulsational behavior, that it must exist.

“Based on orbital constraints, the companion must be below a certain mass, which we say is about two times the mass of the sun,” she continues. “Based on statistical arguments, it is most likely that this companion is a young star similar to the sun, but it is possible that the companion is something more exotic, like a neutron star. If it were a neutron star, that discovery would be huge.”

Joyce is co-author of a paper titled “A Buddy For Betelgeuse: Binarity As the Origin of the Long Secondary Periods in An Orionis” that was accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, an open-access journal devoted to recent developments, discoveries and theories in astronomy and astrophysics. The paper is expected to be published in the journal near the end of November.

Jared Goldberg, a Flatiron Research Fellow at the Flatiron Institute’s Center for Computational Astrophysics, is the paper’s lead author and who named the companion star. László Molnár, an assistant researcher at Konkoly Observatory, which is part of the HUN-REN Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences, located in Budapest, Hungary, was another author of the paper.

The Impact of Betelbuddy on Betelgeuse’s Brightness

Betelgeuse is a red giant star that is about 100,000 times the brightness of the sun and is more than 400 million times the sun’s volume. The star is nearing the end of its lifespan. When Betelgeuse dies, the resulting explosion will be bright enough to see during the day for weeks, according to the paper.

The research found Betelbuddy acts like a snowplow as it orbits Betelgeuse, pushing light-blocking dust out of the way and temporarily making Betelgeuse — the 10th brightest star in the night sky — seem brighter.

“There is a great deal of interest in stellar systems in which one or more of the components is massive, because these systems are possible progenitors to exotic or high-energy events,” Joyce says. “Betelgeuse is a massive star — about 16 times the mass of the sun — and, while we think it is most likely that the companion is a ‘regular’ young star, it is possible that the companion is a neutron star.

“Betelgeuse is massive enough to undergo a supernova explosion and, when it does, it will leave behind either a neutron star, which is more likely, or a black hole, which is less likely at this mass,” she continues. “What would then remain is a neutron star-neutron star binary system, the mergers of which generate gravitational waves.”

The Supernova Prediction Challenge

Astronomers can predict when Betelgeuse will die by effectively checking its pulse. It’s a variable star, meaning it gets brighter and dimmer, pulsing much like a heartbeat. In the case of Betelgeuse, there are two heartbeats: one that pulses on a timescale a little longer than a year, and one that pulses on a timescale of about six years.

These heartbeats are deemed important because they are what scientists use to determine when Betelgeuse will become a supernova. One of these heartbeats is Betelgeuse’s fundamental mode, or its pattern of brightening and dimming intrinsic to the star itself. If the star’s fundamental mode is its long-scale heartbeat, then Betelgeuse could be ready to blow sooner than expected.

However, if its fundamental mode is its short-scale heartbeat, as several studies suggest, then its longer heartbeat is a phenomenon called a long secondary period (LSP). This longer brightening and dimming is caused by something external to the star.

Alternative Hypotheses and the Case for Binarity

Scientists still don’t have a definitive answer as to what exactly causes LSPs, but one leading theory is that they arise when a star has a companion that circles it and barrels through the cosmic dust that is produced and expelled by the star. The displaced dust alters how much starlight reaches Earth, changing the star’s apparent brightness.

“Having demonstrated that this long period, known as an LSP, is driven by something other than pressure variations in Betelgeuse’s outer layers, the question naturally arises: ‘Then what drives the LSP?’” Joyce says.

The Future of Observational Research on Betelbuddy

During the study, Joyce performed the bulk of the analysis regarding alternative hypotheses for the LSP signal. She investigated convection, strange modes, gravity modes, magnetism, rotation, and LSP versus fundamental mode misidentification as possible explanations for Betelgeuse’s 5.5-year or 2,100-day period. Each of these theories had at least one fundamental flaw that prevented it from being a viable explanation for the LSP, leaving binarity as the only possibility, Joyce says.

“Nothing else added up,” Goldberg says. “Basically, if there’s no Betelbuddy, then that means there’s something way weirder going on; something impossible to explain with current physics.”

“Without each of us considering this problem from very different angles — László as an expert in space-based observations and data analysis; Jared as someone who studies and simulates massive stars; and myself as a 1D modeler — the work wouldn’t have been possible,” Joyce says. “I want to thank the Flatiron Center for Computational Astrophysics, in particular, for creating an environment in which pulling together such a diverse range of scientists is possible.”

The research team will attempt to take photos of the Betelbuddy with telescopes around Dec. 6, a time when there will be a potential window of visibility.

“We need to confirm that Betelbuddy actually exists, since our result is based on inference, not on direct detection,” Molnár says. “So, we’re working on observation proposals now.”

For more on this discovery, see Betelgeuse’s Brightness Mystery Explained: Meet the Hidden “Betelbuddy” Star.

Reference: “A Buddy for Betelgeuse: Binarity as the Origin of the Long Secondary Period in α Orionis” by Jared A. Goldberg, Meridith Joyce and László Molnár, Accepted, The Astrophysical Journal.

DOI: 10.48550/arXiv.2408.09089

The study was funded by grants from a European Commission Widening Fellowship and the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation funding program.

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