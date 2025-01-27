Blood Pressure Testing Myth Busted by Surprising New Research

New research challenges traditional blood pressure measurement guidelines by showing that public spaces, even noisy ones, yield BP readings nearly identical to those obtained in quiet, private settings.

New research has found that blood pressure (BP) readings taken in public spaces are nearly the same as those measured in private offices. This suggests that public areas could be a suitable option for BP screenings, even though current clinical guidelines recommend quiet environments for accurate measurements. The findings were published today (January 27) in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University conducted a randomized crossover trial with 108 adults in Baltimore, MD. Participants had their BP measured three times in three different settings: a quiet private office (used as a reference), a noisy public space, and a noisy public space while wearing earplugs. The study aimed to assess the impact of noise and environment on BP readings.

The average noise level in the private office was 37 decibels (dB), while the public spaces averaged 74 dB. In the quiet private setting, the average systolic BP (SBP) was 128.9 mm Hg, and the diastolic BP (DBP) was 74.2 mm Hg. In the noisy public setting, the readings were 128.3/75.9 mm Hg, and in the public setting with earplugs, they were 129.0/75.7 mm Hg. These small differences suggest that BP readings in public spaces are not significantly different from those taken in traditional clinical environments.

Based on these results, researchers believe public spaces such as supermarkets, schools, and places of worship could be effective locations for large-scale hypertension screening programs.

Reference: “Effects of Noise and Public Setting on Blood Pressure Readings” by Junichi Ishigami, Hairong Liu, Di Zhao, Ahmed Sabit, Chathurangi H. Pathiravasan, Jeanne Charleston, Edgar R. Miller III, Kunihiro Matsushita, Lawrence J. Appel and Tammy M. Brady, 27 January 2025, Annals of Internal Medicine.

DOI: 10.7326/ANNALS-24-00873

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