Blood Pressure Testing Myth Busted by Surprising New Research

New research challenges traditional blood pressure measurement guidelines by showing that public spaces, even noisy ones, yield BP readings nearly identical to those obtained in quiet, private settings.
New research has found that blood pressure (BP) readings taken in public spaces are nearly the same as those measured in private offices. This suggests that public areas could be a suitable option for BP screenings, even though current clinical guidelines recommend quiet environments for accurate measurements. The findings were published today (January 27) in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University conducted a randomized crossover trial with 108 adults in Baltimore, MD. Participants had their BP measured three times in three different settings: a quiet private office (used as a reference), a noisy public space, and a noisy public space while wearing earplugs. The study aimed to assess the impact of noise and environment on BP readings.
The average noise level in the private office was 37 decibels (dB), while the public spaces averaged 74 dB. In the quiet private setting, the average systolic BP (SBP) was 128.9 mm Hg, and the diastolic BP (DBP) was 74.2 mm Hg. In the noisy public setting, the readings were 128.3/75.9 mm Hg, and in the public setting with earplugs, they were 129.0/75.7 mm Hg. These small differences suggest that BP readings in public spaces are not significantly different from those taken in traditional clinical environments.
Based on these results, researchers believe public spaces such as supermarkets, schools, and places of worship could be effective locations for large-scale hypertension screening programs.
Reference: “Effects of Noise and Public Setting on Blood Pressure Readings” by Junichi Ishigami, Hairong Liu, Di Zhao, Ahmed Sabit, Chathurangi H. Pathiravasan, Jeanne Charleston, Edgar R. Miller III, Kunihiro Matsushita, Lawrence J. Appel and Tammy M. Brady, 27 January 2025, Annals of Internal Medicine.
DOI: 10.7326/ANNALS-24-00873
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A single research study in any field of science including medical research studies din not prove anything regardless of how well the research study was designed or performed. There are many situations in which a well designed and performed scientific research study was later proven to be incorrect its results and conclusions. Until this medical research study is corroborated and reinforced by other scientific research studies pertaining to the effects of noise and privacy on blood pressure measurements I am taking the results and conclusions of this research study with a large grain of salt.
Some people are almost oblivious to noisy environments, some are not and react to them. I can’t take this seriously. Besides, just the act of getting your blood pressure measured can raise it.
News flash people can also be stuffed in small boxes and survive for awhile.. I really hope tax money doesn’t go to this “research”..
When the test regards your pulse is where u know it would be effected.
Maybe because all the noise and activity is a good distraction instead of focusing on ones self. I know I’m a bit of a wreck in a doctor’s office, clinical setting. Calming techniques do nothing for me there because I worry what my numbers will be, and worry about the doctor coming in after. Not helpful staring at cross sections of human body posters on the wall, showing various ailments! Ack…
One study, means nothing!
There is overwhelming evidence that the situation, and way BP is taken can effect the readings significantly.
Example. My work requires yearly medical evaluation. One such visit I was told to sit on a raised exam table immediately after walking in, in the winter, while still wearing a sweatshirt, the “nurse” wrapped the cuff around my arm, started pumping it up, while asking me all the requisite questions. My feet were dangling a foot above the floor , my arm was hanging at my side unsupported and she was using her stethoscope on my arm through the sweatshirt, AFTER I asked her if I could take it off, and she said, oh it’s okay…
Then she announced I had high blood pressure, and would have to see a doctor before they could see be again in two weeks. I tried to point out the errors, by asking for the “Head of the clinic” but when she arrived , I was told , no, go see your Dr. , she wouldn’t hear of my comments.
Long story short , any REAL Medical professional will tell you the proper way BP is to be taken and none of the above are anywhere near proper procedures to get an accurate, consistent reading.
I was forced to go through a “revaluation” after being labeled ” hostile towards the nurse” for pointing out their blatant errors!
Environment, and procedures DO MATTER !