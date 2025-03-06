Close Menu
    Space

    Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Just Made History: Epic Descent, Cosmic Navigation & Stunning Sunrise

    By NASA2 Comments3 Mins Read
    Blue Ghost Moon Landing First HD Footage
    Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander has successfully touched down on the Moon, kicking off an ambitious science and technology mission with NASA. From capturing lunar sunrise to groundbreaking dust mitigation, the lander is proving its worth. Credit: Firefly Aerospace

    Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost has landed, activating NASA’s cutting-edge instruments.

    These include a dust-clearing system, a revolutionary navigation experiment, and cameras studying lunar touchdown effects. A robotic soil collector has begun sampling the Moon’s surface.

    Touchdown on the Moon: Firefly’s Historic Landing

    Shortly after landing on the Moon on March 2, Firefly Aerospace and NASA teams began surface operations on the Blue Ghost lunar lander, activating its science and technology instruments. During its descent and landing, Firefly also captured a video and the breathtaking sight of the lunar sunrise.


    Landing footage captured during descent and landing of Firefly’s Blue Ghost lunar lander at Mare Crisium which took place on March 2, 2025. Credit: Firefly Aerospace

    All NASA instruments onboard continue to be healthy and several payloads have already collected data, including:

    • The Electrodynamic Dust Shield (EDS) successfully lifted and removed lunar regolith, or dirt, using electrical forces on the glass and thermal radiator surfaces. The EDS re-duster also demonstrated its ability to move regolith (lunar soil and rock), aiding dust management. While data analysis continues, the dust instrument has fulfilled most of its objectives. These results confirm EDS as a promising solution for future lunar surface operations.
    • Shortly after landing, the Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE) was powered on and began conducting their first science operation and acquired and tracked Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals on the lunar surface for the first time ever — approximately 225,000 miles away from Earth.
    • The Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) instrument captured images during the spacecraft’s lunar descent and touchdown on the lunar surface. Although the results are still being analyzed, this data provided by SCALPSS could help shed insight into the effects that engine plumes have on the surface.
    • Blue Ghost’s Surface Access Arm deployed the Lunar PlanetVac (LPV), which was developed to efficiently collect and transfer lunar soil from the Moon to other science instruments or sample return containers without relying on gravity. Since deployment, Lunar PlanetVac has begun sampling lunar regolith.
    Firefly Blue Ghost Lander First Sunrise on Moon
    Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captured its first sunrise on the Moon, marking the beginning of the lunar day and the start of surface operations in its new home. Credit: Firefly Aerospace
    Lunar PlanetVac Instrument Deployed to Surface
    The Lunar PlanetVac instrument was deployed to the lunar surface and is shown at the end of Blue Ghost’s Surface Access Arm. Credit: Firefly Aerospace

    14 Days of Science on the Moon

    During the 14 days of surface operation, NASA payloads will continue collecting science and data on the Moon as part of the agency’s Artemis campaign.

    2 Comments

    1. Boba on

      So it’s the first “private enterprise” on the Moon. Good on them, if they can turn a profit. But just how exactly are they hoping to achieve that?

    Leave A Reply