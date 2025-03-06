Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Just Made History: Epic Descent, Cosmic Navigation & Stunning Sunrise

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost has landed, activating NASA’s cutting-edge instruments.

These include a dust-clearing system, a revolutionary navigation experiment, and cameras studying lunar touchdown effects. A robotic soil collector has begun sampling the Moon’s surface.

Touchdown on the Moon: Firefly’s Historic Landing

Shortly after landing on the Moon on March 2, Firefly Aerospace and NASA teams began surface operations on the Blue Ghost lunar lander, activating its science and technology instruments. During its descent and landing, Firefly also captured a video and the breathtaking sight of the lunar sunrise.



Landing footage captured during descent and landing of Firefly’s Blue Ghost lunar lander at Mare Crisium which took place on March 2, 2025. Credit: Firefly Aerospace

All NASA instruments onboard continue to be healthy and several payloads have already collected data, including:

The Electrodynamic Dust Shield (EDS) successfully lifted and removed lunar regolith, or dirt, using electrical forces on the glass and thermal radiator surfaces. The EDS re-duster also demonstrated its ability to move regolith (lunar soil and rock), aiding dust management. While data analysis continues, the dust instrument has fulfilled most of its objectives. These results confirm EDS as a promising solution for future lunar surface operations.

Shortly after landing, the Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE) was powered on and began conducting their first science operation and acquired and tracked Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals on the lunar surface for the first time ever — approximately 225,000 miles away from Earth.

The Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) instrument captured images during the spacecraft’s lunar descent and touchdown on the lunar surface. Although the results are still being analyzed, this data provided by SCALPSS could help shed insight into the effects that engine plumes have on the surface.

Blue Ghost’s Surface Access Arm deployed the Lunar PlanetVac (LPV), which was developed to efficiently collect and transfer lunar soil from the Moon to other science instruments or sample return containers without relying on gravity. Since deployment, Lunar PlanetVac has begun sampling lunar regolith.

14 Days of Science on the Moon

During the 14 days of surface operation, NASA payloads will continue collecting science and data on the Moon as part of the agency’s Artemis campaign.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.