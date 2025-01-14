Watch Live: Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost 1 Launch – First Commercial Robotic Moon Mission

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 1, part of NASA’s Artemis campaign, is set to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, targeting the Moon to carry out crucial science experiments.

These experiments will test technologies from lunar drilling to radiation-resistant computing, vital for future manned missions and understanding cosmic impacts on Earth.

Launch of NASA’s Blue Ghost Mission 1

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 1, part of NASA’s Artemis program and Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, January 15. The mission will take off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying cutting-edge science and technology to the Moon.

Live coverage of the launch will be available on NASA+.

https://www.nasa.gov/live/

Journey to the Moon

After the launch, Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander will spend approximately 45 days in transit to the Moon before landing on the lunar surface in early March. The lander will carry 10 NASA science investigations to further our understanding of the Moon’s environment and help prepare for future human missions to the lunar surface, as part of the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration approach.

Science investigations on this flight aim to test and demonstrate lunar subsurface drilling technology, regolith sample collection capabilities, global navigation satellite system abilities, radiation tolerant computing, and lunar dust mitigation methods. The data captured could benefit humans on Earth by providing insights into how space weather and other cosmic forces impact Earth.

Full coverage of this mission is as follows (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, January 14

1 p.m. – Lunar delivery readiness media teleconference with the following participants:

Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters

Jason Kim, CEO, Firefly Aerospace

Julianna Scheiman, director, NASA science missions, SpaceX

Mark Burger, launch weather officer, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency's website:

https://www.nasa.gov/live/

Wednesday, January 15

12:30 a.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+ and the agency’s website.

1:11 a.m. – Launch

NASA Launch Coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the NASA website. Coverage will include live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 12:30 a.m. EST January 15, as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. For questions about countdown coverage, contact the Kennedy newsroom at 321-867-2468. Follow countdown coverage on our launch blog for updates.

