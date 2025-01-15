Liftoff! SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Sends Blue Ghost Lunar Lander on Historic Journey

Blue Ghost’s Moon mission, launched by SpaceX, is set to revolutionize lunar exploration and offer Earth valuable lessons from space.

At 1:11 a.m. EST on January 15, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander. The launch took place at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative and its broader Artemis campaign, designed to expand lunar exploration.

The Blue Ghost lander is equipped with a variety of NASA scientific instruments aimed at advancing technology needed for future Moon missions under the Artemis program. These instruments will test several technologies including subsurface drilling, regolith sample collection, the use of a global navigation satellite system on the Moon, radiation-tolerant computing, and methods to mitigate lunar dust.

At approximately 2:17 a.m. EST, following the launch, the Blue Ghost lunar lander separated from the Falcon 9 rocket. The lander was successfully powered on and continued its journey toward the Moon.

Blue Ghost is expected to land on the lunar surface on Sunday, March 2. Throughout its mission, NASA’s scientific instruments aim to test and demonstrate lunar subsurface drilling technology, regolith sample collection capabilities, global navigation satellite system abilities, radiation tolerant computing, and lunar dust mitigation methods. The data captured could also benefit humans on Earth by providing insights into how space weather and other cosmic forces impact Earth.

