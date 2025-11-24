BPA-Free? New Study Shows Popular Replacements May Harm Human Cells

Researchers report that some chemicals used in printed food-package stickers as replacements for bisphenol A can still disrupt human ovarian cell function.

Chemicals that have taken the place of bisphenol A (BPA) in food packaging may cause potentially harmful changes in human ovarian cells, according to a team of researchers at McGill University.

In a recent study, scientists looked at several compounds frequently used in price stickers applied to packaged meat, fish, cheese and produce. Their tests revealed early indicators that these substances could be toxic.

The results, published in the journal Toxicological Sciences, raise new questions about how safe BPA-free packaging really is and whether current consumer protection standards are adequate.

BPA substitutes disrupt gene expression

This work builds on a 2023 finding by Stéphane Bayen, an Associate Professor in McGill’s Department of Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry. Bayen previously discovered that label-printing chemicals such as bisphenol S (BPS), a common replacement for BPA, were seeping through plastic wrapping and into the food itself. His discovery prompted a collaboration with specialists in reproductive toxicology to explore what these chemicals might be doing once they enter the body.

Lab-grown human ovarian cells were exposed to four commonly used BPA substitutes: TGSA, D-8, PF-201, and BPS. Several of the chemicals, particularly TGSA and D-8, caused a buildup of fat droplets in the cells and changed the activity of genes that help cells grow and repair their DNA.

“These are major cellular functions,” said Bernard Robaire, co-senior author of the study and James McGill Professor in McGill’s Departments of Pharmacology & Therapeutics and Obstetrics & Gynecology. “Disrupting them doesn’t prove harm in humans, but it gives us a strong signal that these chemicals should be further investigated.”

Unregulated replacements under the radar

BPA is a chemical that can interfere with the body’s hormones, and has been linked to problems with fertility, early development, and metabolism. Because of these risks, it has been banned in baby bottles and restricted in some products in Canada.

Many of the chemicals used to replace BPA are not regulated or routinely tested, the researchers explained.

“‘BPA-free’ is an incredibly misleading label,” said Robaire. “It usually means one bisphenol has been swapped for another, and there are more than 200 of them. Some may be just as harmful, or even worse. We need to test these compounds before they’re widely adopted, not after.”

Health Canada has now added all four substances to a list of chemicals requiring further investigation.

For consumers looking to err on the side of caution, Robaire suggests removing labels and plastic wrap from fresh foods before storing. He also recommends choosing items from the top of store display piles rather than the bottom, where pressure from stacking may push chemicals more deeply into the packaging and food.

Reference: “High-content imaging and transcriptomic analyses of the effects of bisphenol S and alternative color developers on KGN granulosa cells” by Lama Iskandarani, Stéphane Bayen, Barbara F Hales and Bernard Robaire, 26 July 2025, Toxicological Sciences.

DOI: 10.1093/toxsci/kfaf096

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