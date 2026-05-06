Breakthrough Technology Reveals New Treatment Targets for Cancer

A single-cell platform reveals that many genetic mutations converge on shared cellular programs, pointing to simpler, more unified treatment strategies.

What if hundreds of different genetic mutations could all be traced back to the same hidden control switches inside a cell?

Diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders are driven by a tangled web of genetic errors, but treating them has remained difficult. Even when scientists identify the faulty genes, the sheer number and diversity of mutations make it hard to pinpoint how they lead to disease.

A new study published in Nature points to a promising solution. Researchers developed a platform called PerturbFate that tracks how disease-linked genetic changes reshape cells and where their effects overlap. By following gene activity in individual cells over time, the team uncovered shared regulatory nodes across many mutations.

Using melanoma drug resistance as a test case, they showed that targeting these common control points could pave the way for therapies that work across multiple genetic causes.

A Broader Question in Disease Treatment

“We focus here on cancer drug resistance, but the paper really starts from a broader question: once you know that a disease is associated with hundreds of genes, how do you design one therapy to target it?” says Junyue Cao, head of the Laboratory of Single-Cell Genomics and Population Dynamics. “We wondered whether all these different genes may be mediated by some shared downstream signaling that we can discover and target instead.”

Advances in genome sequencing and genetic screening have helped scientists identify many mutations tied to disease. However, this progress has also created a new challenge. These genes often belong to very different pathways, from gene regulation to cell signaling, which makes them difficult to target together. As a result, growing knowledge about disease has not translated into equally effective treatments.

Cao questioned whether these mutations truly act independently. If they instead feed into shared downstream processes that control how cells behave, then treatment strategies could shift. Rather than targeting each mutation, researchers could focus on common regulatory nodes that drive disease.

“We wanted to develop a technology to identify these shared regulatory nodes as targets in and of themselves,” says Cao.

Building a Platform to Track Cellular Changes

To do this, researchers needed a way to compare many genetic disruptions at once and follow how each one changes a cell. Existing methods often capture only part of the picture, such as a single molecular layer, or fail to track changes as they happen.

Zihan Xu, a graduate student in Cao’s lab, developed PerturbFate to address this gap. The platform allows scientists to observe how genetic changes alter cells in real time by measuring DNA accessibility and RNA production and processing. Because these measurements come from the same single cell, the system can map gene networks and reveal when different mutations lead to similar outcomes.

“This technology lets us perturb hundreds to thousands of genes in parallel and then measure the detailed molecular changes in each individual cell,” says Cao. “That allows us to link many different genetic perturbations to their downstream effects and identify regulatory nodes.”

The team tested PerturbFate on melanoma drug resistance, where many mutations produce the same result. They selected 143 genes linked to resistance to the melanoma drug Vemurafenib and systematically turned them off in melanoma cells.

The platform then tracked how each change affected the cells. By labeling newly produced RNA, the researchers separated current gene activity from older signals. At the same time, single cell profiling showed which genes were active, which DNA regions were accessible, and how these patterns changed over time. This provided a detailed view of how different mutations alter gene regulation and where their effects overlap.

“We’re capturing not just gene expression, but also RNA dynamics and chromatin state,” says Cao. “That’s critical for identifying the upstream regulators that drive these disease states.”

Mapping Converging Genetic Pathways

Xu also developed a computational pipeline to combine these data and reconstruct gene regulatory networks over time. This analysis linked early changes in transcription factor activity to shifts in DNA accessibility, bursts of RNA production, and stable gene expression patterns.

After analyzing more than 300,000 cells, the researchers found that many different genetic disruptions pushed melanoma cells into the same drug resistant state. When they targeted the shared regulatory nodes behind this shift, drug resistance decreased significantly. This suggests a new path for combination therapies.

The study also uncovered a key detail involving the Mediator Complex, a system that helps control gene activity. Disrupting different parts of this complex triggered drug resistance through separate mechanisms. Even so, these paths converged on the same survival signal in melanoma cells, known as VEGFC. Blocking this signal stopped the resistant cells from growing.

Toward New Therapeutic Strategies

Overall, the findings suggest that complex genetic variation does not always require equally complex treatments. Instead of targeting each mutation, researchers may be able to focus on shared regulatory nodes that drive disease.

The team has made the PerturbFate tools publicly available and plans to expand the work beyond cultured cells into living systems. By applying this approach to conditions such as aging and Alzheimer’s disease, Cao and his colleagues aim to uncover common weaknesses that could lead to more effective therapies.

“This is just a starting point,” says Cao. “Now that we’ve demonstrated the approach in a simple model, we’re working to extend it into living systems to study even more complex diseases.”

Reference: “Mapping convergent regulators of melanoma drug resistance by PerturbFate” by Zihan Xu, Ziyu Lu, Aileen Ugurbil, Abdulraouf Abdulraouf, Andrew Liao, Jianxiang Zhang, Wei Zhou and Junyue Cao, 15 April 2026, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-10367-0

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