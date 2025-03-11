California’s Largest Lake Is Drying Up – And the Consequences Are Startling

The dried lakebed is generating polluted dust from agricultural runoff, impacting nearby communities.

A newly published study reveals that the Salton Sea, California’s largest lake by surface area, is experiencing an accelerated shoreline retreat following a policy change that redirected more Colorado River water to San Diego. As the lakebed dries, researchers warn that agricultural runoff left behind is generating increasing amounts of polluted dust, which poses health risks to nearby communities.

According to the study, the shoreline along the Salton Sea’s North Shore is projected to recede by 150 meters by 2030 and an additional 172 meters by 2041 if the current rate of retreat continues.

Between 2002 and 2017, the average rate of retreat increased from 12.5 meters per year to nearly 38.5 meters per year after 2018. “Without mitigation, the expanding exposed playa around the Salton Sea is expected to worsen pollutant exposure in local communities,” the study stated.

Balloon Mapping: A Community-Driven Research Effort

The study was conducted as a community science program involving local youth and other residents using balloon mapping to record images of the coastline.

“This research was a direct response to a request from the community, which wanted to be involved in impactful research questions to understand shoreline reduction,” said Ryan Sinclair, PhD, MPH, associate professor of environmental microbiology at Loma Linda University School of Public Health and primary investigator of the study. “The community wants to be able to live next to a Salton Sea that they’re proud of.”

Innovative Mapping and Future Restoration Hopes

Sinclair said balloon mapping can cover a larger area compared to using drones, which need to be recharged.

Sinclair and community members spent numerous days from 2019 to 2021 creating a series of maps using balloons outfitted with cameras suspended 200 feet above the shore. Researchers compared their findings with satellite images from 2002. They now hope their results can be part of efforts to restore the lake’s capacity.

Reference: “A Balloon Mapping Approach to Forecast Increases in PM10 from the Shrinking Shoreline of the Salton Sea” by Ryan G. Sinclair, Josileide Gaio, Sahara D. Huazano, Seth A. Wiafe and William C. Porter, 16 October 2024, Geographies.

DOI: 10.3390/geographies4040034

