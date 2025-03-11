California’s Largest Lake Is Drying Up – And the Consequences Are Startling

The dried lakebed is generating polluted dust from agricultural runoff, impacting nearby communities.
A newly published study reveals that the Salton Sea, California’s largest lake by surface area, is experiencing an accelerated shoreline retreat following a policy change that redirected more Colorado River water to San Diego. As the lakebed dries, researchers warn that agricultural runoff left behind is generating increasing amounts of polluted dust, which poses health risks to nearby communities.
According to the study, the shoreline along the Salton Sea’s North Shore is projected to recede by 150 meters by 2030 and an additional 172 meters by 2041 if the current rate of retreat continues.
Between 2002 and 2017, the average rate of retreat increased from 12.5 meters per year to nearly 38.5 meters per year after 2018. “Without mitigation, the expanding exposed playa around the Salton Sea is expected to worsen pollutant exposure in local communities,” the study stated.
Balloon Mapping: A Community-Driven Research Effort
The study was conducted as a community science program involving local youth and other residents using balloon mapping to record images of the coastline.
“This research was a direct response to a request from the community, which wanted to be involved in impactful research questions to understand shoreline reduction,” said Ryan Sinclair, PhD, MPH, associate professor of environmental microbiology at Loma Linda University School of Public Health and primary investigator of the study. “The community wants to be able to live next to a Salton Sea that they’re proud of.”
Innovative Mapping and Future Restoration Hopes
Sinclair said balloon mapping can cover a larger area compared to using drones, which need to be recharged.
Sinclair and community members spent numerous days from 2019 to 2021 creating a series of maps using balloons outfitted with cameras suspended 200 feet above the shore. Researchers compared their findings with satellite images from 2002. They now hope their results can be part of efforts to restore the lake’s capacity.
Remember water sling at Salton Sea in early teens … It was kinda hinky even back then and family had camped ALLOT… It was intriguing that there was a lil’ salt water lake in the middle of the desert 🏝️ …
Later read about the folks that bought into the whole development scheme that went on there, and NOW cannot afford to leave, that would SUCK… Then there’s the sSab City situation that some how seems fitting for the area..
Lastly on a MORE positive note, heard there are giant lithium deposits in the vacinity; who knows pit could be a big boom,or another Iron Mountain ghost town.. It’s just a very isolated area 😞
Our own American Aral Sea!
My father, grandfather and uncle. Used to go fishing and duck hunting at Salton Sea in the 50s. My grandfather and uncle purchased adjoining properties in the area. They never developed either property. Ownership granted membership in the local (now defunct) yacht club. As a youth my family used to camp in the local hills. By means of attrition the properties came to me. I sold them some years ago because the area is blighted. I have fond memories of the area and how it used to be.
The Sea is a symptom. The disease is the agro business using the sea as a sump.
Largest lake in California. Wouldn’t that have been Tulare lake?
Need to seriously consider using a syphon to transport sea water into Salton Sea from the Gulf of California through agreement with Mexico. Sea water will be less saline than the current salinity of Salton Sea. That is the only way to save Salton Sea. Colorado River water can no longer afford to be diverted toward Salton Sea.