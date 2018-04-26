International Space Station Image of Mount Rainier

TOPICS:

By Sarah Loff, NASA April 26, 2018

International Space Station Views Mount Rainier

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold captured this clear view of Mount Rainier National Park as the International Space Station orbited above at about 17,500 miles per hour. Arnold shared the image and a quote on April 25, to celebrate National Park Week: “‘Doubly happy, however, is the man to whom lofty mountain tops are within reach, for the lights that shine there illumine all that lies below.’ – John Muir on Mount Rainier.”

Image Credit: NASA

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "International Space Station Image of Mount Rainier"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.