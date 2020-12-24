Celebrating the Holidays in Orbit on the International Space Station [Video]

This holiday season is different than usual for the current crew members on the International Space Station.

Expedition 64 astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Kate Rubins, and Soichi Noguchi share their thoughts about spending the holidays in space, far from their families and friends.

Plus, they show off some of their special presents and issue a decorating challenge to Mission Control in Houston—and you don’t want to miss Houston’s reply!

https://youtu.be/7c-TEHbAkuU