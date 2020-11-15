Suffering in Silence: Two-Thirds of Seniors Say They Won’t Treat Their Depression

New nationwide poll shows 1 in 3 respondents age 65+ think they can just “snap out of it.”

As the nation continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we care for the physical and mental health of the most vulnerable, including older Americans. But while most seniors wouldn’t hesitate to see a doctor for physical symptoms, that’s not the case with depression.

A new nationwide poll, the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor, shows that nearly two-thirds (61%) of Americans age 65 or older who have concerns about having depression will not seek treatment. In fact, nearly 1 in 3 (33%) seniors who are concerned they might be suffering from depression believe they can “snap out” of it on their own.

“The ‘pull yourself up by your bootstraps’ mindset of some seniors and reluctance to talk about mental health are hindering them from getting the help they need — especially now when the pandemic is having an enormous impact on the mental health of older Americans,” said Dr. Mark Pollack, chief medical officer of Myriad Neuroscience, makers of the GeneSight test. “People will seek treatment for conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes. Depression is no different. It is an illness that can and should be treated.”

Yet, while depression is a condition that needs to be treated:

61% of respondents who are concerned they might have depression would not treat it because “my issues aren’t that bad.”

About 4 in 10 (39%) of these consumers think they can manage depression without a doctor’s help.

“Seniors are not proactively asking for help and, even if psychiatric issues are identified, many refuse treatment due to the stigma surrounding mental health care that is especially prevalent among the older generation,” said Dr. Parikshit Deshmukh, CEO and medical director of Balanced Wellbeing LLC in Oxford, Florida, which provides psychiatric and psychotherapy services to nursing and assisted living facilities. “I’ve found older adults have a very difficult time admitting that they have depression. When they do acknowledge it, they are still reluctant to start treatment for a wide variety of reasons.”

Depression remains a taboo topic among older Americans, despite about one-third of those over the age of 65 who are concerned they have depression recognizing that depression has interfered with their relationships and their ability to enjoy activities.

“There is such a stigma about depression among people my age,” said Carmala Walgren, a 74-year-old resident of New York. “I am proof that you do not have to accept living with depression. Although it may not be easy to find treatment that helps you with your symptoms without causing side effects, it is certainly worth it.”

Walgren’s doctor used information from the results of her GeneSight test, a genetic test that identifies potential gene-drug interactions for depression medications, to help inform Walgren’s medication selection.

“The GeneSight test made such a difference in my life,” said Walgren. “My doctor has used the test results to find medications that helped me.”

“There is a misconception that depression is a normal part of aging, but it’s not,” said Dr. Parikshit Deshmukh. “And seeking help can not only improve lives, it can even save lives.”

It’s a growing problem that has been accelerated amid COVID-19. Seniors are both physically vulnerable, which increases anxiety about the virus, and are also likely to suffer the emotional tolls of these difficult times, such as isolation, loneliness, and grief.

That’s why it is more important than ever to deliver effective care to those who need it. Typically, there is often a trial and error process that takes place when identifying an effective medication for each patient. The survey finds that potential side effects and concerns over the effectiveness of medications contribute to seniors’ hesitation to seek treatment.

But a key may lie in a patient’s own unique genetic makeup. The GeneSight test provides information about potential gene-drug interactions to doctors using a patient’s unique DNA. The test is done with a simple cheek swab either in the doctor’s office or at a patient’s home. Within a few days, doctors receive a report with information on which medications may require dose adjustments, may be less likely to work or may have an increased risk of side effects based on a patient’s genetic results.

“There are a variety of effective treatments for depression, but what works well for one patient won’t necessarily be the most effective option for the next,” said Dr. Mark Pollack, chief medical officer of Myriad Neuroscience, makers of the GeneSight test. “We’re working to help doctors deliver care as efficiently as possible by personalizing medication selection for their patients.”

Pollack says the first step to providing treatment to seniors is opening the conversation between doctors and patients on the importance of mental health. For more information on older adults and depression, please visit https://genesight.com/olderadult.

The GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor is a nationwide survey of US adults conducted by Acupoll from August 12-September 27, 2020. The survey was conducted among a statistically representative sample of US adults age 18+, including a US representative sample of adults age 65 and older. The margin of error in survey results for those Age 65+ who are concerned they may have depression but have not been diagnosed is +/-5%.