Comparing the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes: From Ultraviolet to Infrared

This Hubblecast explores how the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s observations differ across different wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum, and how these observations will be complemented by those of the upcoming NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope orbits approximately 570 kilometers above the Earth

where it observes the Universe free from the obstruction of our atmosphere. For nearly three decades, Hubble has studied the Universe using its 2.4-meter primary mirror and its five science instruments. They observe primarily in the ultraviolet and visible parts of the spectrum, but also have some infrared capabilities. The electromagnetic waves in each of these bands have different characteristics such as how they are produced, and how they interact with matter and astronomical objects. Hubble observes in different wavelength bands, one band at a time, each providing different information on the object under study. Each of these wavelengths is reproduced in a different color and these are combined to form a composite image, so that the contribution from all wavelengths can be compared and analyzed.

For example, Hubble’s images taken in the infrared typically reveal more stars than images taken in visible light, as infrared radiation passes more freely through cosmic dust, which scatters the bluer visible light. This allows astronomers to see regions of space that are normally obscured by cosmic dust and gas. By combining observations in different wavelengths we can develop a more complete picture of the structure, composition and behavior of an object than the visible wavelengths alone could ever show. While Hubble currently observes the Universe primarily at visible and ultraviolet wavelengths its scientific successor — the James Webb Space Telescope — will be sensitive to a range of wavelengths from 0.6 micrometers (orange light) to 28 micrometers, deep infrared radiation emitted from objects at temperatures of about -150 degrees C.