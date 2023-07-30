“Concerning” – Cannabis Legalization Linked To Surge in Poisonings

A new meta-analysis, published in the scientific journal Addiction, has revealed a connection between the legalization of cannabis and an increase in instances of cannabis poisoning. This increase in the risk of cannabis poisoning was notably higher in studies that were centered around children.

Cannabis poisoning is a condition caused by the intake of an excessive amount of cannabis in a single instance. Its symptoms can range from lethargy, drowsiness, and dizziness, to hypertension, palpitations, and tachycardia (a fast heart rate). Additionally, sufferers may experience nausea, vomiting, irritability, agitation, a slowdown of the central nervous system, and in severe cases, even a coma. The accidental consumption of cannabis by children is especially worrisome due to their increased vulnerability to severe toxicity, which can result in comas and adverse neurological and cardiovascular effects

The analysis pooled the results of 30 studies, including ten abstracts from major clinical toxicology conferences. The studies reported a general rise in the rate of cannabis poisoning after cannabis legalization or decriminalization. However, results among the studies are highly heterogenous, and most of the evidence comes from the USA and Canada, which might not apply in other countries that have legalized or decriminalized cannabis.

Studies that focused on the medical use of cannabis reported a higher risk of poisoning and were less heterogenous than those that included the recreational use of cannabis. Studies that did not report a statistically significant change for overall poisoning often found increases among subgroups, such as children or intensive care admissions.

Senior author Dr. Rose Cairns, from the University of Sydney, says, “Although the results of the studies are varied, almost all of them point to an increase in cannabis poisoning following a change to cannabis laws. The likely explanation is that legislation has increased the use of cannabis, which has also increased poisoning. For example, the modification of cannabis laws could have increased the perceived acceptability of cannabis use (if it’s legal, it must be safe), thereby increasing use.

“Increased availability and use of edibles (gummies and chocolates, for example) appears to be an important driver of the increase in poisonings, particularly among children. Edible cannabis has a higher risk of poisoning because people tend to consume larger quantities, and the effects of cannabis take longer to show up when ingested than they do when smoked. This is concerning because edibles are especially attractive to children.”

Reference: “The impact of cannabis legalization and decriminalization on acute poisoning: A systematic review” by Sara Allaf, Jessy S. Lim, Nicholas A. Buckley and Rose Cairns, 26 July 2023, Addiction.

DOI: 10.1111/add.16280

The study was funded by NHMRC Investigator Grants.