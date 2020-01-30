Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Climb to 7818 Globally – 170 Deaths in China

WHO Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Situation Report 10

The Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) is meeting today to discuss whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

First confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease in Finland, India, and Philippines; all had travel history to Wuhan City.

On January 29, 2020, WHO held its third press briefing to provide update on the situation. The audio can be found here.

WHO recommends that the interim name of the disease causing the current outbreak should be “2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease” (where ‘n’ is for novel and ‘CoV’ is for coronavirus). This name complies with the WHO Best Practices for Naming of New Human Infectious Diseases, which were developed through a consultative process among partner agencies. Endorsement for the interim name is being sought from WHO’s partner agencies, World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The final name of the disease will be provided by the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). WHO is also proposing ‘2019-nCoV’ as an interim name of the virus. The final decision on the official name of the virus will be made by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

7818 confirmed



China

7736 confirmed 12167 suspected 1370 severe 170 deaths



Outside of China

82 confirmed 18 countries



Countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, January 30, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 7736 Thailand 14 Japan 11 Singapore 10 Australia 7 Malaysia 7 France 5 United States of America 5 Germany 4 Republic of Korea 4 United Arab Emirates 4 Canada 3 Vietnam 2 Cambodia 1 Finland 1 India 1 Nepal 1 Philippines 1 Sri Lanka 1 Total 7818

Recommendations and Advice

During previous outbreaks due to other coronaviruses (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), human-to-human transmission occurred through droplets, contact, and fomites, suggesting that the transmission mode of the 2019-nCoV can be similar. The basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections include the following:

Avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment.

Avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands).

Within healthcare facilities, enhance standard infection prevention and control practices in hospitals, especially in emergency departments.

WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travelers. In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, travelers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider.