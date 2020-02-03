17,391 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Globally – 362 Deaths Worldwide

WHO Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Situation Report 14

No new countries reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the past 24 hours.

WHO has developed a dashboard for Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with the number of confirmed cases globally, which includes cases in China by provinces, regions, and cities, as well as confirmed cases outside China by country.

WHO has prepared a Q&A list to respond to queries WHO is receiving from various organizations and individuals.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

17391 confirmed (2838 new)



China

17238 confirmed (2831 new) 2296 severe (186 new) 361 deaths (57 new)



Outside of China

153 confirmed (7 new) 23 countries (0 new) 1 death (0 new)



Technical Focus: Operational Support and Logistics

WHO Operational Support and Logistics (OSL) is working to support the 2019-nCoV response, both at the global level and directly with Member States. Amongst these activities, WHO OSL has updated the Disease Commodity Package (DCP), which has been published here. This document provides guidance on commodities required for all aspects of response. WHO OSL has also been working to develop global commodity cost estimates for the 2019-nCoV response, which will aid in global strategic response planning and financing.

Working with technical experts in health operations, WHO OSL has developed a “2019-nCoV kit,” similar to prepared treatment kits used for cholera, Ebola and other high threat pathogens in emergencies. In the coming days, the costing, procurement, and assembly of these kits will be a priority.

Through the Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN), a market survey has been distributed to over 40 organizations to understand the availability, distribution, and forecasting of crucial response commodities throughout the world. A report of the findings will be redistributed to all partners. The Network is exploring operational options within its stakeholders to ensure in particular that critical personal protective equipment is secured and distributed to appropriate locations. Additional stakeholders are encouraged to join the Pandemic Supply Chain Network by contacting WHO OSL.

Guidance is currently under development for managing the logistics associated with case management, focusing on isolation, triage and standard treatment center configuration.

OSL is setting up a global supply chain system and a coordination mechanism between responders and suppliers to ensure access to essential commodities for countries/populations most in need.

Countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, February 3, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 17238 Japan 20 Thailand 19 Singapore 18 Republic of Korea 15 Australia 12 United States of America 11 Germany 10 Malaysia 8 Vietnam 8 France 6 United Arab Emirates 5 Canada 4 India 3 Italy 2 Philippines 2 Russian Federation 2 United Kingdom 2 Cambodia 1 Finland 1 Nepal 1 Spain 1 Sri Lanka 1 Sweden 1 Total 17391

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

During previous outbreaks due to other coronaviruses (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), human-to-human transmission occurred through droplets, contact, and fomites, suggesting that the transmission mode of the 2019-nCoV can be similar. The basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections include the following:

Avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment.

Avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands).

Within healthcare facilities, enhance standard infection prevention and control practices in hospitals, especially in emergency departments.

WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travelers. In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, travelers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider.