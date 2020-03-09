Worldwide Coronavirus Infections Soars to 109,577 Confirmed Cases

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 49

3 new countries/territories/areas (Bangladesh, Albania, and Paraguay) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

WHO continues to support Samoa and Tokelau with preparations for COVID-19.

WHO Operations Supply and Logistics (OSL) continues to support COVID-19 emergency operations where global demand for critical items continues to outpace global supply availability. Since the beginning of the outbreak, OSL have shipped more than 584,000 surgical masks, 47,000 N95 masks, 620,000 gloves, 72,000 gowns and 11,000 goggles to 57 countries.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

109,577 confirmed cases (3993 new)



China

80,904 confirmed cases (45 new) 3,123 deaths (23 new)



Outside of China

28,673 confirmed cases (3648 new) 104 countries/territories (3 new) 686 deaths (202 new)



Situation In Focus: Operations Supply and Logistics (OSL)

WHO Operations Supply and Logistics (OSL) continues to support COVID-19 emergency operations where global demand for critical items continues to outpace global supply.

WHO continues to highlight the need for prioritization of personal protective equipment (PPE)supplies for frontline healthcare workers. To help make supplies available, OSL and partners in the Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN) have agreed on mechanisms to secure global warehousing for donated COVID-19 emergency supplies.

OSL are also working with ventilator and respirator equipment manufacturers to develop technical guidance for oxygen therapy and related equipment in the context of COVID-19.

Together with WFP, UNICEF, and the World Bank, OSL continues to work on a proposal for a Supply Chain Coordination Cell to support the UN Crisis Management Team with improved information and coordination to support strategic guidance, operational decision-making, and overall monitoring.

OSL have also shipped laboratory tests to more than 120 countries to facilitate COVID-19 testing.

In cooperation with the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai and with aircraft provided by the government of the UAE, OSL organized a flight from Dubai to Iran on March 2, to support the first delivery of emergency PPE and lab tests.

In collaboration with WHO Health Operations, an Intensive Care Unit-assessment form is being finalized in order to facilitate independent assessment of ICUs and identify existing supplies to support COVID-19 response activities.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 9, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 80904 Republic of Korea 7382 Italy 7375 Iran 6566 France 1116 Germany 1112 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 706 Spain 589 Japan 488 Switzerland 332 United Kingdom 277 Netherlands 265 United States of America 213 Sweden 203 Belgium 200 Norway 169 Singapore 150 Austria 112 Malaysia 93 Bahrain 79 Australia 77 Greece 73 Kuwait 64 Canada 62 Iraq 60 Egypt 55 Iceland 55 Thailand 50 United Arab Emirates 45 India 43 Israel 39 San Marino 37 Denmark 36 Lebanon 32 Czech Republic 32 Finland 30 Portugal 30 Vietnam 30 Brazil 25 Ireland 21 Algeria 20 Palestinian Territory 19 Oman 16 Slovenia 16 Ecuador 15 Qatar 15 Romania 15 Saudi Arabia 15 Georgia 13 Argentina 12 Croatia 11 Poland 11 Chile 10 Estonia 10 Philippines 10 Azerbaijan 9 Costa Rica 9 Hungary 9 Mexico 7 Russian Federation 7 Belarus 6 Indonesia 6 Pakistan 6 French Guiana 5 New Zealand 5 Slovakia 5 Afghanistan 4 Bulgaria 4 Maldives 4 Senegal 4 Bangladesh 3 Latvia 3 Malta 3 North Macedonia 3 South Africa 3 Albania 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Cambodia 2 Cameroon 2 Faroe Islands 2 Luxembourg 2 Martinique 2 Morocco 2 Nigeria 2 Saint Martin 2 Tunisia 2 Andorra 1 Armenia 1 Bhutan 1 Colombia 1 Dominican Republic 1 Gibraltar 1 Holy See 1 Jordan 1 Lithuania 1 Monaco 1 Nepal 1 Paraguay 1 Peru 1 Republic of Moldova 1 Saint Barthélemy 1 Serbia 1 Sri Lanka 1 Togo 1 Ukraine 1 Total 109577

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.