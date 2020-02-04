Coronavirus Deaths Jump to 426 as Global Infections Reach 20,630

WHO Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Situation Report 15

No new countries reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the 24 hours since the previous situation report.

The business sector is one audience to whom EPI-WIN is reaching out with tailored information. EPI-WIN colleagues co-hosted a call with a global communications firm whose clients include large multinationals. Over 50 multinationals were represented on the call, where WHO provided an update of the 2019-nCoV situation and responded to questions about improving communications with employees; the role of businesses in public health crises; and managing uncertainty through accessing accurate information.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

20630 confirmed (3241 new)



China

20471 confirmed (3235 new) 2788 severe (492 new) 425 deaths (64 new)



Outside of China

159 confirmed (6 new) 23 countries (0 new) 1 death (0 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, February 4, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 20471 Japan 20 Thailand 19 Singapore 18 Republic of Korea 16 Australia 12 Germany 12 United States of America 11 Malaysia 10 Vietnam 9 France 6 United Arab Emirates 5 Canada 4 India 3 Italy 2 Philippines 2 Russian Federation 2 United Kingdom 2 Cambodia 1 Finland 1 Nepal 1 Spain 1 Sri Lanka 1 Sweden 1 Total 20630

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

During previous outbreaks due to other coronaviruses (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), human-to-human transmission occurred through droplets, contact, and fomites, suggesting that the transmission mode of the 2019-nCoV can be similar. The basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections include the following:

Avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment.

Avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands).

Within healthcare facilities, enhance standard infection prevention and control practices in hospitals, especially in emergency departments.

WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travelers. In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, travelers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider.