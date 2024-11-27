Cooling With Light: Solid-State Optical Cooling Using Quantum Dots

Researchers have explored a fascinating cooling phenomenon within halide perovskite-based “dots-in-crystal” materials, uncovering both their promise and challenges.
In a groundbreaking study, scientists from Chiba University investigated the potential of solid-state optical cooling through perovskite quantum dots. Central to their research was anti-Stokes photoluminescence, a rare process where materials emit photons with higher energy than those absorbed. This innovative approach could transform cooling technology, offering a path to more efficient, energy-saving solutions. Their work not only highlights the immense promise of this technique but also reveals key limitations that pave the way for further advancements in the field.
Innovations in Solid-State Optical Cooling
Cooling systems play a crucial role in modern technology, as excess heat can damage materials and reduce performance. However, traditional cooling methods are often inconvenient and consume significant energy. To address this, scientists are exploring innovative, efficient ways to lower temperatures.
One promising approach is solid-state optical cooling, which relies on a unique phenomenon known as anti-Stokes (AS) emission. When materials absorb photons from light, their electrons enter an “excited” state. As these electrons return to their original state, the energy they release is typically divided between light and heat. In materials exhibiting AS emission, electrons interact with crystal lattice vibrations, known as “phonons,” in a way that results in the emission of photons with higher energy than those initially absorbed. If the AS emission efficiency approaches 100%, these materials can theoretically cool down when exposed to light instead of heating up.
Groundbreaking Research in Perovskite Quantum Dots
In a recent study published in the journal Nano Letters, a team of researchers led by Professor Yasuhiro Yamada from the Graduate School of Science, Chiba University, Japan, delved deep into this phenomenon in a promising perovskite-based material structure. This team, which included Takeru Oki from the Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Chiba University, Dr. Kazunobu Kojima from the Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka University, and Dr. Yoshihiko Kanemitsu from the Institute for Chemical Research, Kyoto University, sought to shed light on the optical cooling phenomena in a special arrangement of perovskite quantum dots (extremely small CsPbBr3 crystals) embedded within a Cs4PbBr6 host crystal matrix (indicated as CsPbBr3/Cs4PbBr6 crystal).
“Efforts to achieve optical cooling in semiconductors have encountered several difficulties, primarily due to challenges in reaching nearly 100% emission efficiency, and true cooling has been elusive. Though quantum dots are promising for their high emission efficiency, they are notoriously unstable, and exposure to air and continued illumination degrade their emission efficiency. Thus, we focused on a stable structure known as ‘dots-in-crystals,’ which may overcome these limitations,” explains Yamada.
Challenges and Solutions in Quantum Dot Cooling
Using semiconducting quantum dots presents an unsolved problem. When light irradiates a semiconductor, it generates excitons—pairs of electrons and positively charged “holes.” When excitons recombine, they typically emit light. However, at high exciton densities, a process called Auger recombination becomes more prominent, by which energy is released as heat instead of light. In semiconductor quantum dots, irradiation with high-intensity light often leads to heating instead of cooling because of this process.
Thus, the researchers used time-resolved spectroscopy to determine the conditions under which Auger recombination occurred more frequently. These experiments showed that heating was unavoidable even at moderate light intensities, implying that experiments under low-intensity light were required to observe true optical cooling. Unfortunately, at low intensities, optical cooling becomes less effective. Under the best conditions, their sample demonstrated a theoretical cooling limit of approximately 10 K from room temperature.
Measuring True Optical Cooling
Another focal point of the study was to make more reliable temperature measurements than in previously reported efforts. To this end, they developed a method to estimate the temperature of samples with high emission efficiency by analyzing the shape of their emission spectrum. True optical cooling was observed in multiple samples, and the researchers noted that a transition from cooling to heating occurred as the excitation light intensity was increased.
“Previous reports of optical cooling in semiconductors lacked reliability, primarily due to flaws in temperature estimation. Our study, however, not only established a reliable method, but also defined the potential and limitations of optical cooling through time-resolved spectroscopy, marking a significant achievement in the field,” remarks Yamada.
Conclusion and Future Directions
This study paves the way for future research focused on minimizing Auger recombination to improve the cooling performance of dots-in-crystal arrangements. If optical cooling improves significantly to reach widespread practical use, it could become the foundation of several energy-saving technologies, contributing to global sustainability goals.
Reference: “Optical Cooling of Dot-in-Crystal Halide Perovskites: Challenges of Nonlinear Exciton Recombination” by Yasuhiro Yamada, Takeru Oki, Takeshi Morita, Takumi Yamada, Mitsuki Fukuda, Shuhei Ichikawa, Kazunobu Kojima and Yoshihiko Kanemitsu, 29 August 2024, Nano Letters.
DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.4c02885
Dr. Yasuhiro Yamada, a leading researcher at the Graduate School of Science, Chiba University, Japan, has made substantial contributions in the fields of materials science, semiconductor physics, and laser spectroscopy. His work focuses on the fundamental optical properties and carrier recombination dynamics of perovskite materials. Through his research, Prof. Yamada has enhanced the scientific community’s understanding of exciton dynamics, electron-phonon interactions, and the optical functionalities of perovskite semiconductors. His work has paved the way for advancements in optoelectronics, with practical applications in energy and cooling technologies.
This research work was supported by Canon Foundation, the International Collaborative Research Program of Institute for Chemical Research, Kyoto University (Grant No. 2023-21), JST-CREST (Grant No. JPMJCR21B4), and KAKENHI (Grant No. JP19H05465).
