Diabetes Drugs Could Help You Drink Less

Researchers have uncovered promising evidence that certain diabetes medications, specifically GLP-1 receptor agonists, might help reduce alcohol consumption.

Analyzing data from trials involving over 88,000 participants, researchers found that while results vary, certain individuals, especially those with obesity, may benefit significantly from these medications.

New research from the University of Nottingham suggests that some diabetes medications may help reduce alcohol consumption. The study, published on November 14 in eClinicalMedicine, focused on a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) to see if they could support individuals in cutting back on drinking.

Led by Dr. Mohsen Subhani, Clinical Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology at the NIHR Nottingham Biomedical Research Centre, in the School of Medicine, at the University of Nottingham. The research was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and the NIHR Nottingham Biomedical Research Centre.

The team conducted a thorough review of existing studies to explore the impact of GLP-1 RAs on alcohol use, examining changes in drinking behavior and related outcomes.

Promising Results From Initial Trials

They gathered studies up to August 2024 that examined whether GLP-1 RAs affect alcohol use, alcohol-related health problems, hospital visits, and brain reactions to alcohol cues. The team evaluated six articles, including two randomized control trials made up of 88,190 participants, of these 38,740 (43.9%) of participants received GLP-1RA.

Dr. Subhani said: “Our findings show that this type of diabetes medication shows promise in reducing alcohol consumption, potentially by targeting the brain’s reward center, especially in people with a BMI over 30.”

The key findings:

In one main study, the medication exenatide did not significantly reduce drinking overall after six months, but people with obesity showed some positive results.

Another study found that people taking the drug dulaglutide were 29% more likely to reduce drinking than those on a placebo.

Observational studies (non-randomized) showed fewer alcohol-related health problems and lower alcohol use in people taking GLP-1 RAs compared to other treatments.

“Whilst further research is needed, our findings suggest this could be a potential treatment option in the future for excessive alcohol use and subsequently could lead to a reduction in alcohol-related deaths,” adds Dr. Subhani.

Reference: “Association between glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists use and change in alcohol consumption: a systematic review” by Mohsan Subhani, Ashwin Dhanda, James A. King, Fiona C. Warren, Siobhan Creanor, Melanie J. Davies, Sally Eldeghaidy, Stephen Bawden, Penny A. Gowland, Ramon Bataller, Justin Greenwood, Stephen Kaar, Neeraj Bhala and Guruprasad P. Aithal, 14 November 2024, eClinicalMedicine.

DOI: 10.1016/j.eclinm.2024.102920

