Did You React Adversely to COVID-19 Vaccines? That Could Actually Be a Good Sign

A new study has found a link between vaccine responses and higher antibody concentrations.

In a study published in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International, researchers Lukas Perkhofer and colleagues found that after receiving two or three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, a significant increase in antibody concentration was observed, and tolerability of the vaccine was good.

The study was conducted on a large group of healthcare workers. Previous research has shown that concerns about potential side effects and a belief that the vaccine is not effective are the main reasons why some individuals refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The study also examined the relationship between the occurrence of side effects and the measured antibody concentrations.

Significantly higher antibody levels were seen 14 weeks after vaccination with two doses of Comirnaty and especially after a heterologous vaccine sequence Vaxzevria-Comirnaty compared with two doses of the Vaxzevria vaccine. Antibody concentrations were significantly higher in people younger than 30 than in older subjects.

In most subjects, vaccine reactions developed that were mostly rated as mild to moderate. Local adverse effects were most commonly reported, followed by systemic reactions, such as fatigue/exhaustion/malaise, headache, and musculoskeletal pain.

The authors concluded that vaccinations against COVID-19 lead to significantly higher antibody concentrations in persons with vaccine reactions. The vaccines used were altogether well tolerated.

Reference: “Acute Reactions After Vaccination Against COVID-19 and Long-Term Antibody Levels” by L. Perkhofer, J. Nägele, J. Kroschel, B. Mayer, M. Müller and T. Seufferlein, 6 April 2022, Deutsches Ärzteblatt international.

DOI: 10.3238/arztebl.m2022.0195