Doctors Tested 3 Diets – Only One Stood Out for Beating Diabetes

A new study compared three popular diet strategies—intermittent fasting, time-restricted eating, and continuous calorie-cutting—to see which worked best for people with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

While all three helped with weight loss and blood sugar, the twice-a-week fasting plan (also known as the 5:2 diet) delivered the strongest improvements in blood sugar levels and insulin response. It also had the highest success rate for sticking with the plan. The findings suggest that skipping meals just two days a week might be a powerful, manageable way to improve health.

Comparing Three Diet Strategies for Diabetes

A recent study presented at ENDO 2025, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in San Francisco, California, found that three popular dietary approaches—intermittent energy restriction, time-restricted eating, and continuous energy restriction—can all help lower blood sugar levels and support weight loss in people with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

“This study is the first to compare the effects of three different dietary interventions intermittent energy restriction (IER), time-restricted eating (TRE) and continuous energy restriction (CER) in managing type 2 diabetes with obesity,” said Haohao Zhang, Ph.D., chief physician at The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University in Zhengzhou, China.

All three groups showed improvement in long-term blood sugar control (HbA1c), and side effects were similar across the board. However, participants following the IER plan experienced more notable benefits, including better fasting blood sugar levels, enhanced insulin sensitivity, lower triglycerides, and stronger adherence to the diet.

“The research fills a gap in directly comparing 5:2 intermittent energy restriction with a 10-hour time-restricted eating in patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. The findings provide scientific evidence for clinicians to choose appropriate dietary strategies when treating such patients,” Zhang said.

Trial Details and Participant Profile

Zhang and colleagues performed a single-center, randomized, parallel-controlled trial at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University from November 19, 2021, to November 7, 2024.

Ninety patients were randomly assigned in a 1:1:1 ratio to the IER, TRE or CER group, with consistent weekly caloric intake across all groups. A team of nutritionists supervised the 16-week intervention.

Of those enrolled, 63 completed the study. There were 18 females and 45 males, with an average age of 36.8 years, a mean diabetes duration of 1.5 years, a baseline BMI of 31.7 kg/m2, and an HbA1c of 7.42%.

Results Favor Intermittent Energy Restriction

At the end of the study, there were no significant differences in HbA1c reduction and weight loss between the IER, TRE, and CER groups. However, the absolute decrease in HbA1c and body weight was greatest in the IER group.

Compared to TRE and CER, IER significantly reduced fasting blood glucose and triglycerides and increased the Matsuda index, a measure of whole-body insulin sensitivity. Uric acid and liver enzyme levels exhibited no statistically significant changes from baseline in any study group.

Two patients in the IER group and the TRE group, and three patients in the CER group, experienced mild hypoglycemia.

Adherence and Clinical Implications

The IER group had the highest adherence rate (85%), followed by the CER group at 84% and the TRE group at 78%. Both the IER and CER groups showed statistically significant differences compared with the TRE group.

Zhang said these findings highlight the feasibility and effectiveness of dietary interventions for people who have obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Meeting: ENDO 2025

