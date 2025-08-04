Don’t Miss: Venus and Jupiter Glow Together in a Rare Morning Alignment

Venus-Jupiter Conjunction and Meteor Mojo

Venus and Jupiter shine together in a rare, close morning conjunction this August. The Perseid meteor shower is dimmed by moonlight, but Saturn, Mars, and the beautiful Dumbbell Nebula keep skywatchers entertained.

A close conjunction of Jupiter and Venus peaks on the 11th and 12th. Viewing the Perseid meteors will be hampered by a bright Moon. And look for the Dumbbell Nebula, which offers a peek into how stars like our Sun go out in style. Credit: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Skywatching Highlights

All Month – Planet Visibility:

Mercury: Begins to make an appearance above the horizon in the second half of August. It stays very low in the sky, remaining under 10 degrees in altitude.

Begins to make an appearance above the horizon in the second half of August. It stays very low in the sky, remaining under 10 degrees in altitude. Venus: Continues to shine exceptionally bright in the eastern sky each morning before sunrise. Look for it about 20 to 30 degrees above the horizon.

Continues to shine exceptionally bright in the eastern sky each morning before sunrise. Look for it about 20 to 30 degrees above the horizon. Mars: Visible low in the western sky for about an hour after sunset. It is roughly as bright as the most prominent stars in the Big Dipper.

Visible low in the western sky for about an hour after sunset. It is roughly as bright as the most prominent stars in the Big Dipper. Jupiter: Also rises in the east during the early morning hours, positioned near Venus. However, it appears significantly dimmer by comparison.

Also rises in the east during the early morning hours, positioned near Venus. However, it appears significantly dimmer by comparison. Saturn: Best viewed between late night and dawn. It rises around 10:30 p.m. at the start of the month, shifting to about 8:30 p.m. by month’s end. As sunrise nears, it will be high in the southern sky.

Skywatching Highlights:

August 11 & 12 – Venus-Jupiter Conjunction – The two brightest planets in the sky will appear to move very close to each other over several days. They reach their closest point on August 11 and 12, separated by only about one degree.

August 19 & 20 – Moon with Jupiter & Venus – A thin crescent Moon will appear near Venus and Jupiter in the early morning sky. The planets remain fairly close after their earlier conjunction and can be seen in the eastern sky during the hours before sunrise.

August 12th-13th – Perseids Peak – The popular Perseids meteor shower reaches its peak overnight between August 12 and 13. However, an 84% full Moon will brighten the sky and reduce visibility. A few bright meteors might still be visible before dawn, but overall viewing conditions will be poor this year.

All month – The Dumbbell Nebula (M27) – The Dumbbell Nebula, also known as M27, is one of the easiest planetary nebulas to spot with a telescope or binoculars. It lies within the Summer Triangle star pattern and appears high overhead during the first half of the night.

Transcript

What’s Up for August? Jupiter and Venus have a morning meetup, we check out this year’s Perseid meteor shower, and peek into the future of our own Sun.

Mars is the lone planet in the early evening sky this month, visible low in the west for about an hour after the sky starts to darken. It’s now only about 60% as bright as it appeared back in May.

Saturn is rising by about 10 pm, and you’ll see it showing up a bit earlier each evening as the month goes on. You’ll find it in the east after dark with the constellations Cassiopeia and Andromeda. The Ringed Planet makes its way over to the western part of the sky by dawn, where early risers will find it on August mornings.

The real highlight of August is the close approach of Jupiter and Venus. They shine brightly in the east before sunrise throughout the month. The pair begins the month farther apart, but quickly approaches each other in the sky. They appear at their closest on the 11th and 12th — only about a degree apart. Their rendezvous happens against a backdrop of bright stars, including Orion, Taurus, Gemini, and Sirius. A slim crescent Moon joins the pair of planets after they separate again, on the mornings of the 19th and 20th.

One of the best annual meteor showers, the Perseids, peaks overnight on August 12th and into the 13th. Unfortunately, this year the Moon is nearly full on the peak night, and its glare will wash out all but the brightest meteors. While that’s not so great for Perseid watchers, the good news is that another favorite annual meteor shower, the Geminids, is poised for Moon-free viewing in December.

August is a great time to see one of the easiest-to-observe nebulas in the sky.

The Dumbbell Nebula, also known as M27, is high overhead on August nights. It’s a type of nebula called a “planetary nebula.”

A nebula is a giant cloud of gas and dust in space, and planetary nebulas are produced by stars like our Sun when they become old and nuclear fusion ceases inside them. They blow off their outer layers, leaving behind a small, hot remnant called a white dwarf. The white dwarf produces lots of bright ultraviolet light that illuminates the nebula from the inside, as the expanding shell of gas absorbs the UV light and re-radiates it as visible light.

The Dumbbell Nebula, nicknamed for its dumbbell-like shape, appears as a small, faint patch of light about a quarter of the width of the full moon in binoculars or a small telescope. It lies within the Summer Triangle, a pattern of stars that’s easy to find overhead in the August sky. You’ll find the nebula about a third of the way between its bright stars Altair and Deneb.

Here’s hoping you get a chance to observe this glimpse into the future that awaits our Sun about 5 billion years from now. It’s part of a cycle that seeds the galaxy with the ingredients for new generations of stars and planets — perhaps even some not too different from our own.

Here are the phases of the Moon for August.

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