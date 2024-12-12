Echoes of the Ancients: Finnish Rock Paintings Reveal Hidden Soundscapes

Finnish prehistoric rock paintings on cliffs were found to be effective sound reflectors, creating unique auditory experiences for ancient peoples.

A new study by the University of Helsinki has revealed the unique acoustic properties of prehistoric rock art sites in Finland. Researchers performed acoustic impulse response measurements at 37 rock painting sites and discovered that the same vertical rock surfaces bearing images of elks, humans, and boats also serve as effective sound reflectors.

Echo Dynamics at Prehistoric Sites

Prehistoric Finnish rock paintings (5000–1500 BCE) on the cliffs rising directly from the lakes are acoustically special environments.

When the lake levels have remained unchanged, these extremely smooth rock surfaces generate distinct single-repeat echoes, which accurately copy the given sounds, forming auditory mirror images that appear to emanate from behind the rock walls. The adjacent, more jagged lakeshore cliffs generate weaker and less distinct echoes, while the more or less contemporary dwelling sites on the sandy shores of the same water bodies have no audible echoes at all.

Unique Acoustic Measurements at Rock Painting Sites

The acoustic measurement data were collected with a custom-designed recording raft or, during the winter, from the lake ice. The data shows that prehistoric hunter-gatherers approaching the rock painting sites by water entered a special sensory environment where reality sounded doubled.

“According to the psychoacoustic criterion used, the echoes are so strong that there is no reason to assume that the people in the past did not hear them,” archaeologist Riitta Rainio estimates. “So, people heard the painted elks talking and the human figures responding with a voice that resembled their own.”

Psychoacoustic Insights and Digital Enhancements

In addition to the acoustic analysis, the researchers used impulse responses to make the acoustic characteristics of the rock painting sites perceptible to the public.

Perttu Kesäniemi and Mikko Ojanen recorded the artists’ vocal and instrumental improvisations at the University of Helsinki Music Research Laboratory and digitally added the acoustics of selected sites to them. Listen to the sound sample here:

Based on on-site and aerial LiDAR scans, Paavo Rinkkala and Jami Pekkanen created a digital 3D reconstruction of the Siliävuori site, which complements the audio demonstrations with a visual scenery and animated scenes from about 5000 years ago. Watch the video:

The Role of Sound Reflections in Rituals

Ethnomusicologist Julia Shpinitskaya is excited about the results of the multi-year project:

“Although the sounds produced by prehistoric people are beyond our reach, this study brings out one key feature of the sensory experiences associated with rock paintings by the water – that sound reflections strongly participated in the activities, making the cliffs energetic and active agents.”

The possibility to communicate reciprocally with the physical environment or more-than-human reality may have been an essential reason why these cliffs were visited and painted, and why offerings were left to them. For the history of sound and music, the study provides an example of how significant a role sound reflections could have in past societies.

Reference: “Reflected encounters at hunter-gatherer rock art sites by the water” by Riitta Rainio, Julia Shpinitskaya, Paavo Rinkkala, Jami Pekkanen, Perttu Kesäniemi and Mikko Ojanen, 24 November 2024, Sound Studies.

DOI: 10.1080/20551940.2024.2419293

The work was part of the Academy of Finland-funded project Acoustics and auditory culture at hunter-gatherer rock art sites in Northern Europe, Siberia, and North America (2018–2023).

