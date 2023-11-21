Eco-Friendly Breakthrough: Single Atom Catalyst Transforms CO2 Into Ethanol

By Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy Sciences November 21, 2023

Tandem Single Atom Electrocatalyst Realizes Reduction of CO2 to Ethanol

Tandem single atom electrocatalyst realizes reduction of CO2 to ethanol. Credit: DICP

A recent breakthrough in CO2 reduction research involves a newly developed Sn-based catalyst that efficiently produces ethanol, representing a significant step forward in renewable energy technology.

The electrochemical CO2 reduction reaction (CO2RR) into carbon-based fuels provides a promising strategy to mitigate CO2 emission and promotes the utilization of renewable energy.

Challenges in CO2 Reduction

Cn (n≥2) liquid products are desirable because of their high energy densities and ease of storage. However, manipulation of C-C coupling pathway remains a challenge due to the limited mechanistic understanding.

Breakthrough Research

Recently, a research group led by Profs. Tao Zhang and Yanqiang Huang from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a Sn-based tandem electrocatalyst (SnS2@Sn1-O3G), which could reproducibly yield ethanol with a Faradaic efficiency of up to 82.5% at -0.9 VRHE and a geometric current density of 17.8 mA/cm2.

The study was published recently in the scientific journal Nature Energy.

Catalyst Development

The researchers fabricated the SnS2@Sn1-O3G through a solvothermal reaction of SnBr2 and thiourea on a three-dimensional carbon foam. The electrocatalyst comprised SnS2 nanosheets and atomically dispersed Sn atoms (Sn1-O3G).

Mechanistic Insights

A mechanistic study showed that this Sn1-O3G could respectively adsorb *CHO and *CO(OH) intermediates, therefore promoting C-C bond formation through an unprecedented formyl-bicarbonate coupling pathway.

Moreover, by using isotopically labeled reactants, the researchers traced the pathway of C atoms in the final C2 product formed over the catalyst of Sn1-O3G. This analysis suggested that the methyl C in the product comes from formic acid whereas the methylene C was from CO2.

Conclusion

“Our study provides an alternative platform for C–C bond formation for ethanol synthesis and offers a strategy for manipulating CO2 reduction pathways towards desired products,” said Prof. Huang.

Reference: “A tin-based tandem electrocatalyst for CO2 reduction to ethanol with 80% selectivity” by Jie Ding, Hong Bin Yang, Xue-Lu Ma, Song Liu, Wei Liu, Qing Mao, Yanqiang Huang, Jun Li, Tao Zhang and Bin Liu, 30 October 2023, Nature Energy.
DOI: 10.1038/s41560-023-01389-3

