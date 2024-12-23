Einstein Meets Newton: Scientists Demonstrate New Aspect of Wave-Particle Duality

Linköping University’s experiment confirms a key theoretical link between quantum mechanics and information theory, highlighting future implications for quantum technology and secure communication.
Researchers at Linköping University and their collaborators have successfully confirmed a decade-old theory linking the complementarity principle—a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics—with information theory. Their study, published in the journal Science Advances, provides valuable insights for understanding future quantum communication, metrology, and cryptography.
“Our results have no clear or direct application right now. It’s basic research that lays the foundation for future technologies in quantum information and quantum computers. There’s enormous potential for completely new discoveries in many different research fields,” says Guilherme B Xavier, researcher in quantum communication at Linköping University, Sweden.
Historical Context of Wave-Particle Duality
To understand what the researchers have demonstrated, we must start from the beginning. That light can be both particles and waves is one of the most illogical – but at the same time fundamental – characteristics of quantum mechanics. This is called wave-particle duality.
The theory dates back to the 17th century when Isaac Newton suggested that light is composed of particles. Other contemporary scholars believed that light consists of waves. Newton finally suggested that it might be both without being able to prove it. In the 19th century, several physicists performed various experiments that showed that light actually consisted of waves.
However, around the early 1900s, both Max Planck and Albert Einstein challenged the theory that light is just waves. However, it was not until the 1920s that physicist Arthur Compton could show that light also had kinetic energy, a classical particle property. The particles were named photons. Thus, it was concluded that light can be both particles and waves, exactly as Newton suggested. Electrons and other elementary particles also exhibit this wave-particle duality.
The Complementarity Principle and Entropic Uncertainty
However, it is not possible to measure the same photon in the form of a wave and a particle. Depending on how the photon is measured, either waves or particles are visible. This is known as the complementarity principle, which was developed by Niels Bohr in the mid-1920s. It states that no matter what one decides to measure, the combination of wave and particle characteristics must be constant.
In 2014, a research team from Singapore demonstrated mathematically a direct connection between the complementarity principle and the degree of unknown information in a quantum system, the so-called entropic uncertainty. This connection means that no matter what combination of wave or particle characteristic of a quantum system is looked at, the amount of unknown information is at least one bit of information, i.e., the unmeasurable wave or particle.
Linköping University’s Experimental Confirmation
Researchers from Linköping University, together with colleagues from Poland and Chile, have now confirmed the Singapore researchers’ theory in reality with the help of a new type of experiment.
“From our perspective, it’s a very direct way to show basic quantum mechanical behaviour. It’s a typical example of quantum physics where we can see the results, but we cannot visualise what is going on inside the experiment. And yet it can be used for practical applications. It’s very fascinating and almost borders on philosophy,” says Guilherme B Xavier.
In their new experiment set-up, the Linköping researchers used photons moving forward in a circular motion, called orbital angular momentum, unlike the more common oscillating motion, which is up and down. The choice of orbital angular momentum allows for future practical applications of the experiment because it can contain more information.
The measurements are made in an instrument commonly used in research called an interferometer, where the photons are shot at a crystal (beam splitter) that splits the path of the photons into two new paths, which are then reflected so as to cross each other onto a second beam splitter and then measured as either particles or waves depending on the state of this second device.
One of the things that makes this experiment set-up special is that the second beam splitter can be partially inserted by the researchers into the path of the light. This makes it possible to measure light as waves, particles, or a combination of them in the same setup.
According to the researchers, the findings could have many future applications in quantum communication, metrology, and cryptography. But there is also much more to explore at a basic level.
“In our next experiment, we want to observe the behaviour of the photon if we change the setting of the second crystal right before the photon reaches it. It would show that we can use this experimental set-up in communication to securely distribute encryption keys, which is very exciting,” says Daniel Spegel-Lexne, PhD student in the Department of Electrical Engineering.
Reference: “Experimental demonstration of the equivalence of entropic uncertainty with wave-particle duality” by Daniel Spegel-Lexne, Santiago Gómez, Joakim Argillander, Marcin Pawłowski, Pedro R. Dieguez, Alvaro Alarcón and Guilherme B. Xavier, 6 December 2024, Science Advances.
DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adr2007
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
That light can be both particles and waves is one of the most illogical characteristics of quantum mechanics.
This statement is neither scientific nor rigorous. This phenomenon is ubiquitous in nature. Just as the blind person touches an elephant, each blind person’s description of a specific part of the elephant is appropriate. Statementing it’s illogical is because we don’t know everything and the truth.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Relativity and quantum mechanics are not contradictory. Some readers have pointed out in their comments that the current Newtonian and Einsteinian theories are just a subset of the unification theory of everything ( https://scitechdaily.com/expanding-into-what-the-universes-infinite-growth-explained/#comment-867997 ).
When space undergoes a topological phase transition, a series of vortex structures are formed. These vortices are not only physical vortices, but also geometric changes in the spatial structure itself, manifested as certain forms of spatial distortion or rotation. Well-ordered wave patterns are formed when non-reciprocity exceeds a certain level.
Orbital angular momentum of the electron and Quantum property of Computer is not new topic in the context of entropy.But,the instrument deviced for the purpose of experiment is own for any future application.
I see you removed my comment – that’s very adolescent of you. The comment was perfectly good – There are no particles. That’s what’s wrong with the standard model – inventing particles and chasing it with math.
See PhotonStructure.com
It’s so simple – math traps the mind. If you add, subtract, divide and multiply the speed of light – or any constant, Planck – you name it, potatoes with onions, it will always work exactly the same. It is only in a reification by the human brain that one is fooled into believing some ‘thought-scape.’
Belief – you’re cock sure, because some stuff, someone told you works out with math.
You are the exact same people who knew, without any doubt that the sun goes around the earth.
There are no particles – ok? Try that on. You’ll have to climb out of that jail you’re addicted to.
“There are no particles – ok?”
A photon is a particle of light expressing a wave by its wavy shape, which is generated by rotating EM field vectors, and light wave interference is when vectors of crossing photons are in opposition.
The only thing about light worth being cynical about is the only thing about light with military impact, namely constant *c* in variable gravity, Einstein’s military gravitational time distortion.
“There are no particles – ok? Try that on.”
Electrons are particles, their spin makes them wavy. All particles have spin. With quantum spin, the main theoretical thing worth being cynical about is the standard notion that quantum spin is not particle rotation.
Fractional charges in layered materials are reminiscent of overlapping p-orbitals. A single electron in a p orbital could be viewed as two half-particles divided between the two orbital lobes. When bound by an atom the position of an electron is “smeared.”
Where I get cynical about Feynman QED diagrams includes using them to explain any quantum “smearing” effect. I would not overlook the possibility of a geometrical basis enabled by an aspect of variable light speed and the self-overlapping extent of fully-bent-path light energy.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1160367328464686/?ref=share&mibextid=NSMWBT
Just because we can’t yet comprehend that there is a state that lets a photon be classified as a wave and a particle doesn’t mean we can shape nature. We need to be clever enough to tangle the two together because in nature, a photon shows that it is both. There should be no debate, if you chose one, you may be correct. If you chose the other, you may be correct. If you choose both, you may be correct. If you choose none, you may be correct. As we go deeper, we need to reclassify many things we previously assumed as fact .
Waves and particles are conceptual models, neither of which fully capture the nature of quantum objects. We choose a certain conceptual model in different contexts to give us a basis for understanding the outcome of experiments, but there are not two natures that quantum objects flip between, it is our conceptual models we exchange.
Everyone talks about particles being a wave. I presume you mean streams of particles moving in a wave pattern while spinning at tge same time??
I have a theory that Temporality, Polarity, And Magnetics originate in a 3d toros pattern, all 3 mediated, mixed, and balanced by gravity as an intrinsic property of the point singularity, holding it together. Together they create the tetrahedron of the projection of reality which would be similar to triangular penrose tiling as the quantum foam. As you scale up, these things connect in “strings” like Tesla demonstrated, and other geodesics shapes in more wild ways than could ever be imagined which is why infinitys appear so regularly, with Teslas 3 6 9 forming the basis of all reality and how it mixes and forms scalar and complex life like DNA, cells, animals, humans, etc. With Pansychism, consciousness is an intrinsic property of physical matter at the most basic and highest fractal scales. Starting with 1D point singularity with gravity, and the 3 energetic dimensions in the toros pattern around it. All the way up to the 9th physical dimension, and the 10-12 energetic dimensions emonating from the 9D Brane also holds toroidal patterns across every physical scale. The 10th is infinite light/consciousness holding everything together in a 10D geodesics pattern of light which permiates the layers of physical reality and holds it together. Then 11-12D set up for (Infinite combinations of info encoding & fractal repeat along a lattice maintained by the physical dimensionality of the consciousness within, we would be 3D physical reality with solid matter being consciously compacted to 2d faces and light behaving as a singularity without physical mass but still holding energy and informational encoding in toroidal wave patterns. I have an entire framework and theoretical papers detailing this in much more depth.
The world should follow the principle of simplicity which space is absolutely incompressible and zero viscosity. It constitutes the background and material basis of space-time motion.
See PhotonStructure.com