Exercise vs. Weight Loss Drugs: Surprising New Findings

Moderate-intensity exercise helps regulate appetite and boosts key weight loss hormones, offering benefits similar to weight loss drugs while also improving overall health.
A recent study by researchers at Murdoch University’s Health Futures Institute found that moderate-intensity exercise has a significant impact on appetite-related hormones and perceptions in men with obesity.
These findings offer valuable insights into how exercise can help regulate appetite and support weight management.
One of the study authors, Associate Professor Timothy Fairchild from Murdoch’s School of Allied Health, said the study confirms their previous work showing the benefits of incorporating regular exercise into daily routines for individuals looking to manage their weight and improve their overall health.
“People understand that exercise helps ‘burn energy’. A lot of people assume that exercise also increases hunger and energy intake afterward,” Associate Professor Timothy Fairchild said.
“We have previously shown, using high-intensity exercise, that this is not the case. This latest study shows that even moderate-intensity exercise can have immediate and beneficial effects on appetite control in males with obesity.”
The Role of Hormones in Appetite Regulation
The study not only assessed food intake and appetite, but also measured changes in hormones which help to regulate appetite.
“Despite a strong focus on weight loss drugs in society at present, this study shows that lifestyle factors still have a strong and relevant role in helping people to live their healthiest life,” Associate Professor Fairchild said.
“In fact, the hormones which have been shown to increase after exercise, are the same hormones which the most successful weight loss drugs are mimicking.”
“The added benefit of exercise is that you also receive the additional physical and mental health benefits of exercise.”
Reference: “Acute effect of exercise on appetite-related factors in males with obesity: A pilot study” by Sogand Asri, Farhad Rahmani-nia, Payam Saidie, Timothy J. Fairchild and Shahin Khodabandeh, 25 December 2024, Physiological Reports.
DOI: 10.14814/phy2.70167
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of course – the common sense way is usually best
the convenient lazy way usually has side effects
MEDICARE costs should not go up b/c of fat people who are too lazy to go for a walk –cook real food fast food makes you fat
And where is the study for women?
This is a very short sighted way of looking at it and unrealistic. People who are 400 pounds+ simply can’t do exercise because of how unhealthy they are. It makes far more economic sense to get them on a weight loss drug so they can exercise. Weight loss drugs cost way less than extensive hospital stays.
What an ignorant statement.
It’s proven that your appetite can increase after a workout. The guy said that’s not the case. Not all the time but at least half the time after a workout my appetite increases.
If you qualify for the minimum amount of food stamps $23/month – you can get all the carrots, potatoes, and chicken you need — buy the value packs
This article brought to you by the association of gym club owners who see a decrease in their business since the weight loss drugs have hit the market. LOL
How did you get to any of your conclusions? This article is the worst researched I have ever read.
They only had 11 participants in total, which is not enough to get an all encompassing finding.
They only found changes in two of the hormones they were looking at
They never looked at changes in body composition.
How can you then state, with certainty, that cardio is as good as injections?
You should be ashamed of yourselves, this is not journalism, this is filling a quota!
One of the commentators is correct that there was only eleven participants in the study, and another asked where was the study for women. It was also asked how the authors of the study concluded that cardio is as good as injections with such a small sampling etc. But the authors of the study did not state that. They merely stated that it (exercise) … “appears to be an effective approach for achieving energy balance in weight management.” How about that? Good old exercise is effective for weight management!? Who would have thought? As far as the lack female issue goes, the study was conducted in one of the most conservative Muslim countries on the face of the Earth – Iran, and I think we all know Islam’s view of women, hmmm? So, considering that the while study lacked in long-term research with only two test sessions, had only eleven test subjects- all male, and only two of the biological markers they were looking at showed any change, that study, compared to the majority of the research papers submitted in the Western world that were total frauds used to garner more research money for their projects, I think this study was ground shaking in it’s breakthroughs in understanding exercise and weight control.
Sorry if I sound sceptical but reporting a study that keeps talking about the hormone involved in appetite and never mentioning its name sounds a bit odd!!!! By the way, leptin reduces and ghrelin increases appetite.
Most people are not 400 pounds..