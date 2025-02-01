Exercise vs. Weight Loss Drugs: Surprising New Findings

Moderate-intensity exercise helps regulate appetite and boosts key weight loss hormones, offering benefits similar to weight loss drugs while also improving overall health.

A recent study by researchers at Murdoch University’s Health Futures Institute found that moderate-intensity exercise has a significant impact on appetite-related hormones and perceptions in men with obesity.

These findings offer valuable insights into how exercise can help regulate appetite and support weight management.

One of the study authors, Associate Professor Timothy Fairchild from Murdoch’s School of Allied Health, said the study confirms their previous work showing the benefits of incorporating regular exercise into daily routines for individuals looking to manage their weight and improve their overall health.

“People understand that exercise helps ‘burn energy’. A lot of people assume that exercise also increases hunger and energy intake afterward,” Associate Professor Timothy Fairchild said.

“We have previously shown, using high-intensity exercise, that this is not the case. This latest study shows that even moderate-intensity exercise can have immediate and beneficial effects on appetite control in males with obesity.”

The Role of Hormones in Appetite Regulation

The study not only assessed food intake and appetite, but also measured changes in hormones which help to regulate appetite.

“Despite a strong focus on weight loss drugs in society at present, this study shows that lifestyle factors still have a strong and relevant role in helping people to live their healthiest life,” Associate Professor Fairchild said.

“In fact, the hormones which have been shown to increase after exercise, are the same hormones which the most successful weight loss drugs are mimicking.”

“The added benefit of exercise is that you also receive the additional physical and mental health benefits of exercise.”

Reference: “Acute effect of exercise on appetite-related factors in males with obesity: A pilot study” by Sogand Asri, Farhad Rahmani-nia, Payam Saidie, Timothy J. Fairchild and Shahin Khodabandeh, 25 December 2024, Physiological Reports.

DOI: 10.14814/phy2.70167

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