Expedition 64 Crew Docks to International Space Station to Begin Six-Month Mission

TOPICS:

By NASA October 14, 2020

Expedition 64 Docks to Space Station

The Soyuz MS-17 crew ship with the Expedition 64 crew inside is pictured just a few meters away from the Rassvet module’s docking port. Credit: NASA TV

The Soyuz spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov docked to the International Space Station at 4:48 a.m. EDT while both spacecraft were flying about 261 miles above the Mediterranean Sea.

Aboard the space station, Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner will welcome the new crew members when the hatches between the two spacecraft are opened following standard pressurization and leak checks.

Watch the hatch opening on NASA TV and the agency’s website beginning at 6 a.m. for hatch opening targeted for 6:45 a.m.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Expedition 64 Crew Docks to International Space Station to Begin Six-Month Mission"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.