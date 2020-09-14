Extra-Terrestrial “Aerial” Life on Venus? Possible Marker of Life Spotted in Venusian Atmosphere [Video]

An international team of astronomers today announced the discovery of a rare molecule — phosphine — in the clouds of Venus. This detection could point to extra-terrestrial “aerial” life in the Venusian atmosphere. Watch our summary of the discovery.

An international team of astronomers announced the ​discovery​ of a rare molecule —​​ phosphine ​​—​ in the clouds of ​Venus​.

On Earth, phosphine gas is only made industrially ​or by microbes​ that thrive in oxygen-free environments.

​Astronomers have speculated for decades that ​high, temperate clouds​ on Venus could offer a​ home for microbes​… …the detection of phosphine could point to such ​extra-terrestrial “aerial” life​.

The team considered processes on Venus, such as ​volcanoes or sunligh​t, to explain the presence of phosphine… …but found these can make at most ​one ten thousandth ​of the amounts detected.

The discovery was made using the ​James Clerk Maxwell Telescope​… …with the more sensitive ​ALMA observatory​, in which ESO is a partner, confirming it.