Forget Signal Dead Zones: These 3D-Printed Panels Could Supercharge 6G

A new passive technology could help future wireless networks reach places where signals struggle today.

Dead zones are one of the most persistent problems in wireless communications. Whether it’s a basement office, a warehouse aisle, a tunnel, or a crowded indoor venue, signals often struggle to reach every corner. The challenge is expected to grow as future 6G networks move to higher-frequency radio waves capable of carrying enormous amounts of data but far less capable of passing through walls, furniture, and even groups of people.

Researchers at Aalto University believe the answer may not be more antennas, repeaters, or powered networking equipment. Instead, they have developed passive 3D-printed structures called metacrystals that can redirect and manipulate wireless signals using nothing more than their carefully engineered geometry.

Unlike conventional wireless infrastructure, the panels require no electronics, no power source, and no active control systems. Once installed, they continuously shape radio waves to improve coverage in areas where signals would otherwise be weak or blocked.

“When a room is too dark, you can bring in more lamps – or use simple mirrors to guide the already available light. This is what these metacrystals do, but with radio waves,” explains doctoral researcher Mahdi Asgari. “Unlike previously proposed single-layer intelligent surfaces, these volumetric metacrystals can be designed to control multiple incoming signals or frequency bands independently — a key requirement for realistic wireless communication.”

Redirecting Signals Without Electronics

The panels can be mounted on walls, ceilings, furniture, and other surfaces to steer signals around corners, into areas with poor coverage, or toward specific users and devices.

Unlike many existing intelligent surfaces that are limited to a single function or signal direction, these panels can process multiple incoming waves simultaneously. They can operate across different frequency bands at the same time, function in either reflection or transmission mode, and even absorb unwanted signals completely.

Traditional reconfigurable intelligent surfaces rely on numerous tunable components and complex control systems, which increases both cost and deployment challenges. By comparison, the metacrystal panels can be produced through 3D printing, with consumable material costs estimated at only a few tens of euros per panel. The manufacturing process also makes it possible to tailor panels to specific locations instead of using a one-size-fits-all design.

“For industry, the most attractive use cases are static or slowly changing environments like factories, indoor 5G/6G networks, warehouses, and long corridors,” says Asgari. “In such places, a passive panel designed for a known layout could be much cheaper and simpler than an actively controlled surface that requires continuous maintenance.”

From Laboratory Concept to Real-World Applications

According to Asgari, advanced electromagnetic functions can now be built into a low-cost plastic structure that can simply be mounted on a wall. Once installed, the panels can improve wireless coverage without requiring ongoing operation or maintenance, relying entirely on their physical design to guide signals.

The research team is now exploring opportunities to commercialize the technology and is seeking industry partners interested in programmable metasurfaces, intelligent wireless infrastructure, and affordable passive signal control systems.

“The hope would be that in the future we can see these scalable, smart wireless environments put to practical application in indoor spaces and outdoor urban settings” says Asgari.

The researchers’ next goal is to move beyond fixed designs and develop reconfigurable panels that can adapt as wireless conditions change. Because current reconfigurable intelligent surfaces are often too expensive and complicated for widespread industrial adoption, the team is investigating simpler manufacturing methods for tunable panels that remain practical and affordable.

Reference: “Metacrystals: inversely-designed 3D-printed intelligent panels for 6G communications” by Mohammad M. Asgari, Peter B. Catrysse, Shuai S. A. Yuan, Haiwen Wang, Shanhui Fan and Viktar Asadchy, 8 June 2026, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-73019-x

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