Global Climate Goals in Crisis: 1.5°C Limit Now out of Reach, Stanford Researchers Warn

Artificial intelligence reveals new evidence indicating that rapid decarbonization alone will not prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius. The hottest years of this century are poised to break recent temperature records.

Researchers have determined that the global target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is now virtually unattainable.

A study published on December 10 in Geophysical Research Letters indicates that the coming years are likely to set unprecedented heat records. The researchers estimate a 50% probability that global temperatures will exceed 2 degrees Celsius, even if current goals to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the 2050s are met.

While past studies, including key reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), have suggested that decarbonization at this rate could keep warming below 2 degrees, the new findings challenge this optimism, underscoring the difficulty of meeting climate targets.

“We’ve been seeing accelerating impacts around the world in recent years, from heatwaves and heavy rainfall and other extremes. This study suggests that, even in the best-case scenario, we are very likely to experience conditions that are more severe than what we’ve been dealing with recently,” said Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability climate scientist Noah Diffenbaugh, who co-authored the study with Colorado State University climate scientist Elizabeth Barnes.

This year is set to beat 2023 as Earth’s hottest year on record, with global average temperatures expected to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius or nearly 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above the pre-industrial baseline, before people started burning fossil fuels widely to power industry. According to the new study, there is a nine-in-ten chance that the hottest year this century will be at least half a degree Celsius hotter even under rapid decarbonization.

Using AI to refine climate projections

For the new study, Diffenbaugh and Barnes trained an AI system to predict how high global temperatures could climb, depending on the pace of decarbonization.

When training the AI, the researchers used temperature and greenhouse gas data from vast archives of climate model simulations. To predict future warming, however, they gave the AI the actual historical temperatures as input, along with several widely used scenarios for future greenhouse gas emissions.

“AI is emerging as an incredibly powerful tool for reducing uncertainty in future projections. It learns from the many climate model simulations that already exist, but its predictions are then further refined by real-world observations,” said Barnes, who is a professor of atmospheric science at Colorado State.

The study adds to a growing body of research indicating that the world has almost certainly missed its chance to achieve the more ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, in which nearly 200 nations pledged to keep long-term warming “well below” 2 degrees while pursuing efforts to avoid 1.5 degrees.

A second new paper from Barnes and Diffenbaugh, published Dec. 10 in Environmental Research Letters with co-author Sonia Seneviratne of ETH-Zurich, suggests many regions including South Asia, the Mediterranean, Central Europe, and parts of sub-Saharan Africa will surpass 3 degrees Celsius of warming by 2060 in a scenario in which emissions continue to increase – sooner than anticipated in earlier studies.

Extremes matter

Both new studies build on 2023 research in which Diffenbaugh and Barnes predicted the years remaining until the 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius goals are breached. But because these thresholds are based on average conditions over many years, they don’t tell the full story of how extreme the climate could become.

“As we watched these severe impacts year after year, we became more and more interested in predicting how extreme the climate could get even if the world is fully successful at rapidly reducing emissions,” said Diffenbaugh, the Kara J Foundation Professor and Kimmelman Family Senior Fellow at Stanford.

For a scenario in which emissions reach net-zero in the 2050s – the most optimistic scenario widely used in climate modeling – the researchers found a nine-in-ten chance that the hottest year this century will be at least 1.8 degrees Celsius hotter globally than the pre-industrial baseline, with a two-in-three chance for at least 2.1 degrees Celsius.

For a scenario in which emissions decline too slowly to reach net-zero by 2100, Diffenbaugh and Barnes found a nine-in-ten chance that the hottest year will be 3 degrees Celsius hotter globally than the pre-industrial baseline. In this scenario, many regions could experience temperature anomalies at least triple what occurred in 2023.

Investing in adaptation

The new predictions underline the importance of investing not only in decarbonization but also in measures to make human and natural systems more resilient to severe heat, intensified drought, heavy precipitation, and other consequences of continued warming. Historically, those efforts have taken a back seat to reducing carbon emissions, with decarbonization investments outstripping adaptation spending in global climate finance and policies such as the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

“Our results suggest that even if all the effort and investment in decarbonization is as successful as possible, there is a real risk that, without commensurate investments in adaptation, people and ecosystems will be exposed to climate conditions that are much more extreme than what they are currently prepared for,” Diffenbaugh said.

References: “Data-Driven Predictions of Peak Warming Under Rapid Decarbonization” by Noah S. Diffenbaugh and Elizabeth A. Barnes, 10 December 2024, Geophysical Research Letters.

DOI: 10.1029/2024GL111832

“Combining climate models and observations to predict the time remaining until regional warming thresholds are reached” by Elizabeth A Barnes, Noah S Diffenbaugh and Sonia I Seneviratne, 10 December 2024, Environmental Research Letters.

DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ad91ca

The Geophysical Research Letters study was supported by Stanford University and the Regional and Global Model Analysis program area of the U.S. DOE Office of Biological and Environmental Research as part of the Program for Model Diagnosis and Intercomparison.

The Environmental Research Letters study was supported by Stanford University, the European Union’s Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs, the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI), and the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment.

