Glowing Monkeys? Scientists Rewrite the Rules of Primate Genetic Engineering

Japanese researchers used a nonviral piggyBac system to genetically modify cynomolgus monkeys, enabling more accurate disease models and advancing primate genetic engineering.

Genetic engineering in non-human primates has traditionally relied on virus-based methods to deliver genes, which has posed significant limitations. In a recent breakthrough, researchers in Japan successfully introduced a transgene, a gene artificially inserted into an organism, into cynomolgus monkeys using a nonviral approach. This marks a significant advancement in primate genetic engineering.

While small animal models like mice are widely used in research, they often fall short in accurately mimicking the complexity of human diseases, especially in fields such as infectious diseases and neuropsychiatric disorders. As a result, non-human primates have become critical models for biomedical research. However, genetically modifying these primates has proven difficult. Virus-based methods, for instance, require high-level biosafety facilities and are constrained by the limited capacity of viral vectors to carry large genes. Moreover, these methods lack the precision needed to select genetically modified embryos before implantation, further complicating the process.

A Nonviral Alternative: The PiggyBac Transposon System

To overcome these challenges, the research team sought an alternative to using viruses to carry transgenes, instead opting for a nonviral piggyBac transposon system. Transposons, which are sequences of DNA that can change positions within a genome, are valuable tools for gene transfer in genetic engineering as they can stably integrate genetic material into the host’s DNA.

The piggyBac transposon system offers several advantages over traditional virus-based approaches, including greater flexibility in terms of the size of transgenes that can be carried and the ability to confirm successful modifications at the early embryo stage. This allows for more efficient embryo screening before implantation, increasing the likelihood of producing genetically modified animals that carry the desired traits.

Using this approach, the team successfully generated transgenic cynomolgus monkeys, marking a major advancement in genetic engineering. In the resulting cynomolgus monkeys, there was widespread expression of fluorescent reporter genes (that is, the production of fluorescent reporter proteins based the genetic information). Red fluorescent protein was localized to cell membranes, and green fluorescent protein was localized to cell nuclei.

Expression was confirmed across all tissues examined, including germ cells, demonstrating that the transgene was stably introduced. These findings suggest that the piggyBac transposon system has significant potential for creating genetically modified primates, which could be used to study human disease in ways that traditional rodent models cannot replicate.

Optimizing Gene Expression for Future Applications

While the transgene integration pattern was consistent across different tissues, expression levels varied. This variability underscores the need in future applications to carefully select promoters—the regulatory regions of DNA that turn on and off specific genes—based on the target tissue. For example, genes such as OCT3/4 and DDX4 play important roles in germ cell lineage differentiation, while SYN1 and THY1 are involved in Neuronal lineage differentiation. By selecting appropriate promoters for specific tissues, researchers can fine-tune gene expression to achieve the desired effects, an essential step in advancing genetic models for disease research.

“Our research represents a milestone in the field of genetic engineering,” explains Dr. Tomoyuki Tsukiyama who led this project. “Our method provides a practical and efficient way to introduce transgenes into non-human primates, which we hope will unlock new insights into complex human diseases.”

Looking ahead, the team plans to expand the applications of this system to include multiplex gene expression and precise transgene control, thereby allowing for more sophisticated genetic models. In addition, the researchers are exploring the potential for integrating epigenetic data about how genes are turned on and off into their work in order to better understand how gene expression is regulated at the molecular level.

By refining these techniques, the researchers aim to explore disease mechanisms that remain inaccessible in rodent models and ultimately improve our understanding of complex health conditions in humans.

Reference: “Non-viral generation of transgenic non-human primates via the piggyBac transposon system” by Masataka Nakaya, Chizuru Iwatani, Setsuko Tsukiyama-Fujii, Ai Mieda, Shoko Tarumoto, Taro Tsujimura, Takuya Yamamoto, Takafumi Ichikawa, Tomonori Nakamura, Ichiro Terakado, Ikuo Kawamoto, Takahiro Nakagawa, Iori Itagaki, Mitinori Saitou, Hideaki Tsuchiya and Tomoyuki Tsukiyama, 24 March 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-57365-w

