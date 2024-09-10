Close Menu
    Gravitational Mirages: Webb Telescope Uncovers Mysterious Question Mark Galaxy

    By Space Telescope Science Institute2 Comments8 Mins Read
    Question Mark Galaxy (Webb NIRCam)
    The galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5-1154 is so massive it is warping the fabric of space-time and distorting the appearance of galaxies behind it, an effect known as gravitational lensing. This natural phenomenon magnifies distant galaxies and can also make them appear in an image multiple times, as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope saw here. Two distant, interacting galaxies — a face-on spiral and a dusty red galaxy seen from the side — appear multiple times, tracing a familiar shape across the sky. Active star formation, and the face-on galaxy’s remarkably intact spiral shape, indicate that these galaxies’ interaction is just beginning. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Vicente Estrada-Carpenter (Saint Mary’s University)

    Astronomers are astounded by a rare cosmic alignment showcasing highly magnified star-forming regions in distant galaxies.

    What, why, how? The cosmos is full of questions. Still, astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope were surprised to find a distant, red galaxy distorted into the shape of a question mark. A specific, rarely-seen type of natural gravitational lens is causing the galaxy to appear multiple times.

    The lensing also magnifies the galaxy and its spiral companion, allowing astronomers to pinpoint specific regions of star formation, using a combination of infrared data from Webb and ultraviolet data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

    MACS J0417 5 1154 Wide Field (Webb NIRCam)
    A cosmic question mark appears amid a powerful gravitational lens in the James Webb Space Telescope’s wide-field view of the galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5-1154. Gravitational lensing occurs when something is so massive, like this galaxy cluster, that it warps the fabric of space-time itself, creating a natural funhouse-mirror effect that also magnifies galaxies behind it.
    The rarely seen type of lensing captured here, which astronomers term hyperbolic umbilic, created five repeated images of one galaxy pair. The red, elongated member of this pair traces the familiar shape of a question mark across the sky due to the distortion, with another unrelated galaxy happening to be in just the right space-time to appear like the question mark’s dot – especially for humans who love to recognize familiar shapes and patterns.
    Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Vicente Estrada-Carpenter (Saint Mary’s University)

    Webb Space Telescope Reveals Distorted Galaxy Forming Cosmic Question Mark

    It’s 7 billion years ago, and the universe’s heyday of star formation is beginning to slow. What might our Milky Way galaxy have looked like at that time? Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have found clues in the form of a cosmic question mark, the result of a rare alignment across light-years of space.

    “We know of only three or four occurrences of similar gravitational lens configurations in the observable universe, which makes this find exciting, as it demonstrates the power of Webb and suggests maybe now we will find more of these,” said astronomer Guillaume Desprez of Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, a member of the team presenting the Webb results.

    Question Mark Galaxy Hubble Webb
    NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has also observed the galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5-1154, but the dusty red galaxy that appears multiple times to form a question mark shape is much more prominent in the Webb image. The infrared light that Webb detects is better able to pass through the cosmic dust of its home galaxy to reach the telescope. Astronomers used Hubble’s ultraviolet observations to help determine where star formation is happening in both the red galaxy and its close companion, a face-on spiral galaxy. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Vicente Estrada-Carpenter (Saint Mary’s University)

    Insights From Enhanced Galaxy Observation

    While this region has been observed previously with NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the dusty red galaxy that forms the intriguing question-mark shape only came into view with Webb. This is a result of the wavelengths of light that Hubble detects getting trapped in cosmic dust, while longer wavelengths of infrared light are able to pass through and be detected by Webb’s instruments.


    This video explains how very distant galaxies are magnified through the phenomenon of gravitational lensing. Gravitational lenses can magnify the light from distant galaxies that are at or near the peak of star formation. This effect allows researchers to study the details of early galaxies too far away to be seen with even the most powerful space telescopes. Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, Leah Hustak (STScI)

    Astronomers used both telescopes to observe the galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5-1154, which acts like a magnifying glass (see video above) because the cluster is so massive it warps the fabric of space-time. This allows astronomers to see enhanced detail in much more distant galaxies behind the cluster. However, the same gravitational effects that magnify the galaxies also cause distortion, resulting in galaxies that appear smeared across the sky in arcs and even appear multiple times. These optical illusions in space are called gravitational lensing.

    The red galaxy revealed by Webb, along with a spiral galaxy it is interacting with that was previously detected by Hubble, are being magnified and distorted in an unusual way, which requires a particular, rare alignment between the distant galaxies, the lens, and the observer — something astronomers call a hyperbolic umbilic gravitational lens. This accounts for the five images (see annotated image below)  of the galaxy pair seen in Webb’s image, four of which trace the top of the question mark. The dot of the question mark is an unrelated galaxy that happens to be in the right place and space-time, from our perspective.

    Question Mark Galaxy (Webb NIRCam Compass Image)
    A specific type of gravitational lensing known to astronomers as hyperbolic umbilic, captured in the James Webb Space Telescope’s image of galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5, results in the optical illusion of five multiples of one distant galaxy pair, labeled here as A, B, C, D, and E. While the pair exists once in reality, it appears five times when viewed through the funhouse mirror of warped space created by the mass of the cluster. Image D is largely obscured behind the bright white glare of one of the cluster galaxies.
    This image also includes compass arrows, scale bar, and color key for reference. The scale bar is labeled in arcseconds, which is a measure of angular distance on the sky. There are 60 arcminutes in a degree and 60 arcseconds in an arcminute. (The full Moon has an angular diameter of about 30 arcminutes.) The actual size of an object that covers one arcsecond on the sky depends on its distance from the telescope.
    This image shows infrared wavelengths of light that have been translated into visible-light colors. The color key at the bottom of the image shows which filters from Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instrument were used. The color of each filter name is the visible light color assigned to represent the infrared light detected by that filter.
    Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Vicente Estrada-Carpenter (Saint Mary’s University)

    Unraveling the Mysteries of Star Formation

    In addition to producing a case study of the Webb NIRISS (Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph) instrument’s ability to detect star formation locations within a galaxy billions of light-years away, the research team also couldn’t resist highlighting the question mark shape. “This is just cool looking. Amazing images like this are why I got into astronomy when I was young,” said astronomer Marcin Sawicki of Saint Mary’s University, one of the lead researchers on the team.

    “Knowing when, where, and how star formation occurs within galaxies is crucial to understanding how galaxies have evolved over the history of the universe,” said astronomer Vicente Estrada-Carpenter of Saint Mary’s University, who used both Hubble’s ultraviolet and Webb’s infrared data to show where new stars are forming in the galaxies. The results show that star formation is widespread in both. The spectral data also confirmed that the newfound dusty galaxy is located at the same distance as the face-on spiral galaxy, and they are likely beginning to interact.

    Galactic Interactions Through Time

    “Both galaxies in the Question Mark Pair show active star formation in several compact regions, likely a result of gas from the two galaxies colliding,” said Estrada-Carpenter. “However, neither galaxy’s shape appears too disrupted, so we are probably seeing the beginning of their interaction with each other.”

    “These galaxies, seen billions of years ago when star formation was at its peak, are similar to the mass that the Milky Way galaxy would have been at that time. Webb is allowing us to study what the teenage years of our own galaxy would have been like,” said Sawicki.

    The Webb images and spectra in this research came from the Canadian NIRISS Unbiased Cluster Survey (CANUCS). The research paper is published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

    Reference: “When, where, and how star formation happens in a galaxy pair at cosmic noon using CANUCS JWST/NIRISS grism spectroscopy” by Vicente Estrada-Carpenter, Marcin Sawicki, Gabe Brammer, Guillaume Desprez, Roberto Abraham, Yoshihisa Asada, Maruša Bradač, Kartheik G Iyer, Nicholas S Martis, Jasleen Matharu, Lamiya Mowla, Adam Muzzin, Gaël Noirot, Ghassan T E Sarrouh, Victoria Strait and Chris J Willott, 31 May 2024, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
    DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stae1368

    The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s premier space science observatory. Webb is solving mysteries in our solar system, looking beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probing the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

