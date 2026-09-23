Henry VIII’s Lost Castle May Still Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Stone from Henry VIII’s lost Sandown Castle appears to survive within Dover Castle and other buildings across East Kent.

Stone from a Tudor fortress that largely disappeared into the sea may still be standing in plain sight at Dover Castle more than a century after the original structure was demolished.

New research has linked masonry in the Victorian extension at Constable’s Gate to Sandown Castle, one of three coastal forts built for Henry VIII in 1539-40. Unlike nearby Walmer Castle, Sandown did not survive intact. Coastal erosion took its toll, and the fortress was largely demolished during the 19th century.

Yet parts of it appear to have been given a second life.

An 1883 report links Sandown stone to Dover

Dr. Christopher Moore, a Research Fellow and former PhD researcher in hidden and lost heritage at the University of Kent, combined archival records with evidence from the surviving architecture at Dover Castle. His research uncovered an 1883 report stating that materials from Sandown were being sent to Dover to build an extension at Constable’s Gate.

Built in 1883-84 as quarters for Dover Castle’s commanding officer, the extension adds architectural evidence to that documentary record.

“This sheds light on how Dover Castle’s 19th-century works incorporated masonry from an earlier Tudor fortress,” said Dr Moore. “Sandown Castle is best known as a casualty of coastal erosion, but the documentary trail and the surviving fabric show that parts of it lived on at Dover Castle and at other sites across East Kent.”

Sandown survives across East Kent

The Dover connection is only part of the story. Moore’s research identified several other places in East Kent where stone from Sandown Castle was reused, including Eastry Union Chapel, Walmer Castle, and Deal’s second pier abutment.

Together, those sites show how parts of the lost fortress survived after Sandown itself was largely demolished, with its masonry incorporated into later structures across East Kent.

The research was supported by the University of Kent and carried out with the cooperation of English Heritage. It adds another layer to the history of Dover Castle while helping trace what happened to material from one of England’s lost Tudor fortresses.

Moore is also a co-founder, with Dr. Manolo Guerci, of The Henrician Archaeological Research Foundation, or The HARF. The registered charity focuses on uncovering and preserving lost architecture from the Early Modern period, particularly sites affected by coastal erosion, neglect, or demolition.

Guerci, who is also Director of Graduate Research Studies at Kent’s School of Arts and Architecture, said:

“Research like this exemplifies what Kent is all about – combining academic rigor with real-world heritage preservation. By bringing together further evidence for Sandown Castle’s reused masonry at Dover and elsewhere, Dr. Moore has advanced scholarly knowledge and given the public a compelling new way to understand a much-loved site.”

A lost fortress remains within reach

For Moore, the significance lies not only in tracing where the stone went, but also in allowing visitors to encounter surviving pieces of a fortress that no longer exists in its original form.

“When you stand beside the Victorian extension at Constable’s Gate and realize that parts of its masonry came from Sandown Castle – a fort Henry VIII built and the sea later claimed – it sends chills down your spine. It’s a tangible connection across centuries of history. I encourage everyone, from local families to history buffs, to come to Dover Castle and experience this hidden heritage for themselves.”

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