A major European research effort is beginning as Tampere University leads a €4.4 million Doctoral Network focused on high-power optical vortices, a form of twisting light with remarkable potential.
The HiPOVor initiative will train 15 doctoral researchers to develop, amplify, and apply these structured light beams in advanced photonics.
U-Funded Network Launches Major Push Into Optical Vortex Research
A new Doctoral Network coordinated by Tampere University has received €4.4 million from the European Union’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) program. Through the High-Power Optical Vortices (HiPOVor) initiative, 15 doctoral researchers will be trained to generate, amplify, and apply high-power optical vortex beams. The consortium has set out to position these beams as an essential technology for advanced forms of light-matter interaction.
Growing Interest in Twisting Beams of Light
Optical vortices, which are light beams that carry orbital angular momentum, offer promising opportunities for extremely precise material processing, particle acceleration, high-capacity communication, and emerging photonic technologies. Their broader use has been slowed by the lack of reliable techniques that can consistently create these beams and maintain their special properties during propagation or when they interact with different materials.
To address these challenges, the HiPOVor MSCA Doctoral Network will combine advanced research with intersectoral training. Participating researchers will gain hands-on experience across the full development pipeline, from designing components and exploring light-matter interaction to improving high-power amplification methods and testing real-world applications.
Training Future Innovators in Photonics
“Our Doctoral Network is about shaping the next generation of scientists and innovators in photonics,” says Dr. Regina Gumenyuk, Project Coordinator at Tampere University.
Gumenyuk explains that the network will support the creation of new products and more efficient processes, including optical components and nanofabrication. She also notes that the project aims to contribute to environmental sustainability by promoting a circular economy. Additional goals include reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and shrinking both the size and energy demands of hardware through advanced technologies that can predict high-power vortices.
“High-power optical vortices are not only fascinating from a fundamental perspective but also hold the potential to transform applications from precision manufacturing to high-resolution imaging,” adds Professor Goëry Genty from Tampere University.
Europe-Wide Collaboration to Advance Photonics
The HiPOVor network brings together universities, industry partners and research organizations from across Europe to encourage collaboration and spur innovation in photonics.
The project is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2026. The consortium includes eight leading academic institutions specializing in structured light and high-power laser development, the Extreme Light Infrastructure – Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP) that is the world’s most power laser facility, and nine industrial partners.
MSCA is part of Horizon Europe and serves as the European Union’s primary funding program for doctoral education and postdoctoral researcher training.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
Optical vortices, which are light beams that carry orbital angular momentum, offer promising opportunities for extremely precise material processing, particle acceleration, high-capacity communication, and emerging photonic technologies.
VERY GOOD!
Please ask the researchers to think deeply:
Is there a correlation between Optical Vortices and Topological Spin?
Based on Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), topological materials may reshape the future of physics and human society.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), through a set of concise yet profound mathematical formulas, provides a promising theoretical framework for unifying spacetime, gravity [1], and quantum phenomena. Its mathematical skeleton not only demonstrates the powerful role of topological methods [4, 6, 8] in fundamental physics but also opens new paths for understanding the fundamental laws of the universe. Although TVT is still under development, its core idea—that the nature of the physical world is topological—has shown unique insight and explanatory potential. With the refinement of mathematical tools and deeper physical applications, TVT is expected to make substantive contributions to solving quantum gravity [5] puzzles and exploring the origin of matter.
When we pursue the ultimate truth of all things, the space in which our bodies and all things exist may itself be the final and deepest puzzle we need to explore. This is not only the pursuit of physics, but also the most magnificent exploration of the origin of the universe by human reason.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), space is an uniformly incompressible physical entity. Space-time vortices are the products of topological phase transitions of the tipping points in space, are the point defects in spacetime. Point defects do not only impact the thermodynamic properties, but are also central to kinetic processes. They create all things and shape the world through spin and self-organization.
In today’s physics, some so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
and go on.
Is this the counterintuitive science they widely promote? Compromising with pseudo academic publications and peer review by pseudo scholars is an insult to science and public intelligence. Some so-called scholars no longer understand what shame is. The study of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reminds us that the most profound problems in physics often lie at the intersection of different theories. By exploring these border regions, we can not only resolve contradictions in existing theories but also discover new physical phenomena and application possibilities.
Under the topological vortex architecture, it is highly challenging for even two hydrogen atoms or two quarks to be perfectly symmetrical, let alone counter-rotating two sets of cobalt-60. Contemporary physics and so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Science, Nature, etc.) stubbornly believe that two sets of counter rotating cobalt-60 are two mirror images of each other, constructing a more shocking pseudoscientific theoretical framework in the history of science than the “geocentric model”. This pseudo scientific framework and system have seriously hindered scientific progress and social development.
For nearly a century, physics has been manipulated by this pseudo scientific theoretical system and the interest groups behind it, wasting a lot of manpower, funds, and time. A large amount of pseudo scientific research has been conducted, and countless pseudo scientific papers have been published, causing serious negative impacts on scientific and social progress, as well as humanistic development.
Complexity does not necessarily mean that there is no logical and architectural framework to follow. Mathematics is the language and tool that reveals the motion of spacetime, rather than the motion itself. Although the physical form of spacetime vortices is extremely simple, their interaction patterns are highly complex, and we must develop more and richer mathematical languages to describe and understand them.
The development of the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reflects a progression from concrete physical phenomena to abstract mathematical modeling and, ultimately, to interdisciplinary unification. Its core innovation lies in forging the continuous spacetime geometry of general relativity with the discrete interactions of quantum field theory within the same topological dynamical system.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-909171.
I like you comment
Thank you for browsing and commenting.
The development of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reveals a clear trajectory from descriptive classical models to a generative physical theory. While the works of Helmholtz, Maxwell, Poincaré, and Brouwer provided the essential conceptual and mathematical tools, TVT represents a paradigm shift. It re-purposes the concept of the topological vortex from a phenomenon within spacetime to the fundamental constituent of spacetime itself. The theory’s distinctiveness lies in its unifying power across physical scales and its integration of philosophical insight into a quantitative, testable model, setting it apart from the more narrowly focused classical theories.
——Excerpted from https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1972568297795986037.