High-Power Vortex Lasers Could Transform Manufacturing and Imaging

A major European research effort is beginning as Tampere University leads a €4.4 million Doctoral Network focused on high-power optical vortices, a form of twisting light with remarkable potential.

The HiPOVor initiative will train 15 doctoral researchers to develop, amplify, and apply these structured light beams in advanced photonics.

U-Funded Network Launches Major Push Into Optical Vortex Research

A new Doctoral Network coordinated by Tampere University has received €4.4 million from the European Union’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) program. Through the High-Power Optical Vortices (HiPOVor) initiative, 15 doctoral researchers will be trained to generate, amplify, and apply high-power optical vortex beams. The consortium has set out to position these beams as an essential technology for advanced forms of light-matter interaction.

Growing Interest in Twisting Beams of Light

Optical vortices, which are light beams that carry orbital angular momentum, offer promising opportunities for extremely precise material processing, particle acceleration, high-capacity communication, and emerging photonic technologies. Their broader use has been slowed by the lack of reliable techniques that can consistently create these beams and maintain their special properties during propagation or when they interact with different materials.

To address these challenges, the HiPOVor MSCA Doctoral Network will combine advanced research with intersectoral training. Participating researchers will gain hands-on experience across the full development pipeline, from designing components and exploring light-matter interaction to improving high-power amplification methods and testing real-world applications.

Training Future Innovators in Photonics

“Our Doctoral Network is about shaping the next generation of scientists and innovators in photonics,” says Dr. Regina Gumenyuk, Project Coordinator at Tampere University.

Gumenyuk explains that the network will support the creation of new products and more efficient processes, including optical components and nanofabrication. She also notes that the project aims to contribute to environmental sustainability by promoting a circular economy. Additional goals include reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and shrinking both the size and energy demands of hardware through advanced technologies that can predict high-power vortices.

“High-power optical vortices are not only fascinating from a fundamental perspective but also hold the potential to transform applications from precision manufacturing to high-resolution imaging,” adds Professor Goëry Genty from Tampere University.

Europe-Wide Collaboration to Advance Photonics

The HiPOVor network brings together universities, industry partners and research organizations from across Europe to encourage collaboration and spur innovation in photonics.

The project is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2026. The consortium includes eight leading academic institutions specializing in structured light and high-power laser development, the Extreme Light Infrastructure – Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP) that is the world’s most power laser facility, and nine industrial partners.

MSCA is part of Horizon Europe and serves as the European Union’s primary funding program for doctoral education and postdoctoral researcher training.

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