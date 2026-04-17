Revolutionary Imaging Technique Unlocks Secrets of Matter at Extreme Speeds

A novel imaging method captures ultrafast events with unprecedented detail by combining laser encoding and AI reconstruction.

Researchers have introduced a new imaging method that reveals far more detail about ultrafast events in the microscopic world than earlier approaches. The technique allows scientists to observe and study processes that occur within hundreds of femtoseconds with exceptional clarity and speed.

“In the fields of physics, chemistry, biology, and materials science, many important phenomena happen incredibly fast,” said research team leader Yunhua Yao from East China Normal University. “Our new technique can capture the complete evolution of both the brightness and internal structure of an object in a single measurement. This is a big step forward for understanding the fundamental nature of matter, designing new materials, and even uncovering the mysteries of biological processes.”

Reported in Optica, a journal from Optica Publishing Group, the method is known as compressed spectral-temporal coherent modulation femtosecond imaging (CST-CMFI). The team used it to track ultrafast activity, including how plasma forms in water under a femtosecond laser and how charge carriers behave in ZnSe when excited by a similar laser.

“Beyond helping scientists study materials that change instantly in response to laser light, chemical reactions that rearrange atoms at lightning speed, and the dynamic behavior of biomolecules over incredibly short timescales, CST-CMFI could help improve high-power laser technologies used for clean energy research, advanced manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation,” said Yao. “It might also lead to the development of more efficient electronics, improved solar cells, and faster devices by enabling a better understanding of how materials behave at extremely fast timescales.”

Advancing Single-Shot Imaging Capabilities

This work is part of ongoing efforts at the Extreme Optical Imaging Laboratory at East China Normal University to advance ultrafast camera systems, especially those designed for single-shot optical imaging. These systems capture events that cannot be repeated, similar to recording a single frame from a rapidly unfolding scene.

In the past, single-shot ultrafast imaging mainly recorded changes in brightness, or light intensity. However, the phase of light also carries important information about how it bends and changes speed as it moves through materials. The researchers set out to measure both intensity and phase at the same time and in real time.

To achieve this, they combined time-spectrum mapping, compressive spectral imaging and coherent modulation imaging. Each technique contributes different strengths, such as capturing rapid changes, gathering more data in one pass, and preserving fine image details.

The system uses a chirped laser pulse containing multiple wavelengths that arrive at slightly different times, effectively encoding time into wavelength. When this pulse interacts with a fast event, the scattered light carries spatial, spectral, and phase information, which is compressed into a single image through dispersion-encoded coherent modulation imaging.

AI Reconstruction and Experimental Validation

A physics-informed neural network then processes the data, separating the wavelengths and reconstructing both intensity and phase at each moment. Because each wavelength corresponds to a specific time, the result is a sequence of frames that forms an ultrafast video from a single exposure.

To test the approach, the team examined two types of ultrafast phenomena. One experiment tracked the real-time formation of plasma in water caused by a femtosecond laser, which could have applications in laser surgery and other medical procedures.

The observations revealed both intensity and phase changes within the plasma channel, including the formation of a dense free-electron plasma that alters how light is absorbed and changes the water’s refractive index.

The researchers also investigated carrier dynamics in ZnSe, providing insight into how electrical charges move after light excitation. This knowledge could help improve the design of faster and more efficient optical and electronic devices.

Future Applications and Technical Limitations

“Using CST-CMFI, we were able to see phase variations associated with the carrier dynamics, even when there were no significant changes in intensity,” said Yao. “This highlights a key advantage of our method: Phase measurements can be much more sensitive than intensity measurements in detecting subtle ultrafast processes.”

The team plans to expand the method’s use to study phenomena such as interface dynamics and ultrafast phase transitions, which require detecting minimal phase changes in light waves.

At present, CST-CMFI converts spectral data into temporal information, which limits its ability to study processes that depend heavily on spectral details. To address this, the researchers aim to combine it with compressive ultrafast photography to separately resolve spectral and temporal information. They believe this improvement will greatly increase the technique’s range of applications.

Reference: “Compressed spectral–temporal coherent modulation femtosecond imaging” by 19 April 2026, Optica.

DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.587476

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