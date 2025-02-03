How Alcohol Before Birth Alters Brain Wiring and Impacts Behavior for Life

Researchers have identified brain circuits disrupted by prenatal alcohol exposure, which may explain the cognitive impairments seen in fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

By studying rats, they found that alcohol consumption during late pregnancy affects regions involved in memory and decision-making, leading to long-term deficits. Advanced machine-learning models confirmed behavioral changes, highlighting the deep-rooted effects of early alcohol exposure.

The Impact of Alcohol Exposure on Brain Development

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) are a widespread issue, leading to cognitive problems such as memory loss and impaired decision-making. A new study published today (February 3) in JNeurosci, led by Amy Griffin at the University of Delaware, investigated the brain circuits behind these cognitive deficits using a rat model.

Researchers exposed baby rats to alcohol during a developmental stage equivalent to the third trimester of pregnancy, causing damage to brain regions involved in working memory and decision-making.

Long-Term Cognitive Impairments in Adulthood

As the rats matured into adulthood, scientists recorded their brain activity while they performed tasks assessing memory and decision-making skills. The results showed clear impairments, with disrupted communication between the affected brain regions. Additionally, the team developed a machine-learning algorithm capable of identifying alcohol-exposed rats based solely on their behavior.

Future Research and Treatment Strategies

The study highlights a specific brain circuit disrupted by third-trimester alcohol exposure, shedding light on how FASD affects cognitive function. These findings could help guide future research aimed at developing more effective treatment strategies.

Reference: “Choice Behaviors and Prefrontal-Hippocampal Coupling are Disrupted in a Rat Model of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders” by Hailey L. Rosenblum, SuHyeong Kim, John J. Stout, Anna Y. Klintsova and Amy L. Griffin, 2 February 2025, Journal of Neuroscience.

DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.1241-24.2025

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.