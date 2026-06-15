How Ancient People Moved a 6-Ton Stone 700 Kilometers to Stonehenge

Stonehenge’s giant Altar Stone likely traveled about 700 kilometers from Scotland through a carefully planned human effort.

New research from Curtin University is shedding new light on one of Stonehenge’s biggest mysteries: how a massive stone weighing around six tons made its way across Britain thousands of years ago.

The focus of the study is Stonehenge’s central Altar Stone, a sandstone megalith that researchers now believe originated in northeast Scotland, roughly 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Salisbury Plain. That enormous distance highlights the remarkable scale of the journey and raises new questions about the capabilities of ancient communities.

The findings build on previous research that challenged the idea that glaciers alone transported the stone. The latest evidence further supports the conclusion that people, rather than natural Ice Age processes, were responsible for moving it through difficult terrain.

Tracing the Origin of Stonehenge’s Altar Stone

To better understand how the Altar Stone reached Stonehenge, researchers combined mineral grain dating with computer models that reconstructed the movement of ancient ice sheets. Their goal was to identify the stone’s source and determine whether glaciers could have carried it south.

According to the results, glaciers may have transported rocks from northeast Scotland during the last Ice Age, potentially reaching Dogger Bank in what is now the North Sea. However, the modeling showed no realistic glacial route that could have delivered the Altar Stone all the way to southern England.

Co-lead author Dr. Anthony Clarke, from the Timescales of Minerals Systems Group within Curtin’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said the evidence points to a far more deliberate process.

“Rather than being carried naturally by ice, the evidence points to a deliberate, carefully planned movement across a challenging and varied landscape,” Dr. Clarke said.

Evidence Points to Human Transport

The researchers found no viable glacial pathways connecting the stone’s source region directly to Stonehenge. As a result, they conclude that people would have had to move the stone over hundreds of kilometers.

“Our modeling shows glaciers may have transported rocks part of the way during the last Ice Age — potentially as far as Dogger Bank in the North Sea — but not into southern England, meaning the stone would still have needed to be moved hundreds of kilometers by people.

“The research indicates there were no viable glacial pathways linking the source region directly to Stonehenge, reinforcing the conclusion that human transport was required.

“Instead, this suggests the stone was likely moved in stages, potentially combining overland hauling with river or coastal transport where possible.”

The study suggests that moving the giant stone was not a single undertaking but a complex journey involving multiple phases. Ancient people may have dragged the stone over land and also taken advantage of rivers or coastal routes to ease parts of the trip.

What the Journey Reveals About Neolithic Britain

Dr. Clarke said the findings highlight a level of planning, cooperation, and knowledge that is not always associated with Neolithic societies.

“Transporting a stone of this size over such a long distance would have required planning, coordination and a deep understanding of the landscape – not to mention tremendous determination,” Dr. Clarke said.

“The study demonstrates how combining geological analysis with computer modeling can help resolve long-standing questions about how Stonehenge was built.”

Researchers plan to continue investigating the Altar Stone’s origins by narrowing down its exact source location in northeast Scotland. Future studies will also explore the routes prehistoric communities may have used to transport the stone across Britain.

Reference: “From Highlands to Henge: Refining the Provenance and Transport Pathways of Stonehenge’s Altar Stone” by Anthony J. I. Clarke, Remy L. J. Veness, Christopher L. Kirkland, Chris D. Clark, Niall Gandy, Andy Emery, Sarah L. Bradley, Jeremy C. Ely and Ignéczi Ádám, 4 June 2026, Journal of Quaternary Science.

DOI: 10.1002/jqs.70080

The project involved researchers from Curtin University as well as experts from Sheffield Hallam University, the University of Sheffield, Wessex Archaeology, and the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

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