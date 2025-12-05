How Earth’s Toughest Microbes May Help Us Colonize Mars

A new study reveals how specialized microbes might convert Martian regolith into durable, life-supporting structures.

Since the moment humans first walked on the Moon, the idea of expanding civilization beyond Earth has guided major space agencies as they plan for long-term life beyond our planet. Of all nearby worlds, Mars stands out as the most plausible destination for future settlement. Its sweeping landscapes and Earth-like features make it an enticing target for exploration, yet creating a lasting human presence there remains one of our most ambitious scientific and engineering pursuits.

The planet we see today is far removed from the Mars of the distant past. Billions of years ago, it was wrapped in a thicker atmosphere that has since faded, leaving behind conditions vastly different from those on Earth. Modern Mars offers thin, carbon dioxide-rich air, surface pressure under one percent of Earth’s, and temperatures ranging from a bitter –90°C to a relatively mild 26°C.

These extremes, combined with pervasive cosmic radiation and a complete lack of breathable air, show that establishing shelter on Mars requires far more than erecting basic structures. Any future habitat must function as a protective, life-supporting system designed to withstand an unforgiving environment. Because transporting construction materials from Earth is costly and unsustainable, researchers are turning to in situ resource utilization (ISRU), which relies on transforming local Martian resources into useful building components.

Turning Local Materials Into Martian Infrastructure

Dr. Shiva Khoshtinat, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering ‘Giulio Natta’ at Politecnico di Milano, has contributed to this effort through studies that draw on her wide-ranging background in civil engineering, architecture, materials science, and biology.

Her work investigates how natural processes, particularly biomineralization and microbial co-cultures, can serve as self-directed systems for construction. In a publication in Frontiers in Microbiology, Dr. Khoshtinat and her co-authors introduce a novel concept for Martian construction that explores how microbial interactions could convert Martian regolith into strong, usable materials. Their findings outline early scientific groundwork for building the first durable habitats on the Red Planet.

As NASA’s Perseverance rover collects samples from Jezero Crater, a site shaped by an ancient river system, scientists continue to look for signs of early Martian life. These efforts raise a compelling question: if microorganisms once existed on Mars, could similar microbial strategies one day help humans construct a future home there?

From Earth to Mars

Once upon a time, life on Earth began with humble microorganisms in shallow pools and seas. These silent engineers transformed our planet, from filling the skies with oxygen to building resilient coral reefs that stand to this day. Now, as humanity’s gaze shifts skyward, these tiny creators may hold the key to turning a barren world into a vibrant home.

Our research pioneers a bold path, drawing inspiration from Mother Nature. In an internationally cross-disciplinary effort, we came together to harness a natural wonder: biomineralization. This phenomenon, which unfolds when microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, and microalgae) produce minerals as part of their metabolism, has shaped Earth’s landscapes for billions of years. These microorganisms that thrive not only in familiar waters but also in extreme environments like acidic lakes, volcanic soils, and deep caves may reveal the versatility needed for Martian adaptation.

Guided by data from Mars rovers regarding the Martian soil (regolith) composition, our research explores multiple microbial mineralization pathways to discover which can forge strong building materials for Mars habitats without posing an interplanetary pollution risk. Among them, biocementation, which uses microorganisms to generate natural cement-like materials like calcium carbonate at room temperature, shines as the most promising. At the core of our research is a collaborative effort between two remarkable bacteria: Sporosarcina pasteurii, a well-known bacterium that produces calcium carbonate via ureolysis, and Chroococcidiopsis, a resilient cyanobacterium known for surviving extreme environments, including simulated Martian conditions.

Together, they form a powerful partnership. Chroococcidiopsis breathes life into its surroundings by releasing oxygen, creating a welcoming microenvironment for Sporosarcina pasteurii. Moreover, the extracellular polymeric substance secreted by Chroococcidiopsis shields Sporosarcina pasteurii from harmful UV radiation on the Martian surface. In turn, Sporosarcina secretes natural polymers that nurture mineral growth and strengthen regolith, turning loose soil into solid, concrete-like material.

We envision this bacterial co-culture mixed with Martian regolith as feedstock for 3D printing on Mars. At the intersection of astrobiology, geochemistry, material science, construction engineering, and robotics, this synergistic system could revolutionize the potential for construction on the Red Planet, redefining the design-for-manufacturing on Mars.

But this microbial partnership offers benefits beyond construction. Chroococcidiopsis, with its ability to produce oxygen, could support not just habitat integrity but also the life-support systems for astronauts. Over longer timescales, the ammonia produced as a metabolic byproduct of Sporosarcina pasteurii might be used to develop closed-loop agricultural systems and potentially help in Mars’s terraforming efforts.

One step at a time

Yet the journey is just beginning. Although international agencies plan to build the first human habitat on Mars in the 2040s, the Mars sample return is facing recurring delays, constraining experimental validation of Mars-specific construction technologies. As space agencies prepare for crewed Mars missions in the coming decade, we must advance our understanding of bio-derived extraterrestrial construction to be ready for the day to come.

From an astrobiology perspective, we must unravel how these microbial communities interact with Martian regolith and survive stressors from the planet’s hostile environment. Laboratory regolith simulants offer a pragmatic approach to testing co-cultures in conditions that echo those on Mars and to building predictive models for biocementation performance.

On the robotics front, one major challenge is replicating Martian gravity on Earth to test 3D printing processes and optimize autonomous construction control for future Mars missions. Therefore, we must develop robust control algorithms and tailored protocols that will enable us not only to build more efficiently but also to redefine manufacturing methods for Mars’s unique environment. The journey is vigorous, but step by step, every discovery, each successful trial, and tested protocol, brings us closer to the day when humanity will call Mars our home.

Reference: “From Earth to Mars: a perspective on exploiting biomineralization for Martian construction” by Shiva Khoshtinat, Jared Long-Fox and Seyed Mohammad Javad Hosseini, 13 October 2025, Frontiers in Microbiology.

DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2025.1645014

Funding: NASA Space Technology Graduate Research Opportunity (NSTGRO) Fellowship, the NASA Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI) Center for Lunar and Asteroid Surface Science (CLASS)

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