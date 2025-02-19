How Extreme Rainfall Transformed Tennessee and Kentucky Overnight

A powerful storm system battered the U.S. Southeast, dumping up to 6 inches of rain over two days and causing widespread flooding in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Rivers swelled to dangerous levels, forcing evacuations and triggering a state of emergency in Tennessee after a levee failure inundated the small town of Rives. Satellite images revealed vast floodplains overtaking the landscape, with sediment-rich waters turning fields into temporary lakes. In Kentucky, flash floods wreaked havoc, though cloud cover obscured satellite views. Now, the same storm system threatens to bring freezing temperatures and snowfall to the already waterlogged region, compounding the crisis.

Powerful Storm Sweeps Through the Southeast

A powerful storm swept through the U.S. Southeast on February 15-16, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and severe flash flooding to parts of Tennessee and Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas received up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain within 48 hours. Government data confirmed that multiple rivers in both states experienced moderate to major flooding.

Satellite Images Reveal Swollen Rivers

Satellite imagery from Landsat 9’s OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) captured the extent of the flooding in western Tennessee on February 17, 2025 (upper image above). A false-color image highlights swollen rivers compared to a previous view from January 24, 2025 (lower image above). The 7-5-4 band combination used in the imagery helps differentiate water, land, and vegetation. In the February 17 image, floodwaters appear light blue due to high sediment content. The water-covered fields visible in Missouri are primarily rice fields.

In Tennessee, local authorities declared a state of emergency and ordered mandatory evacuations after a levee failed near Rives, a town along the Obion River with a population of about 250 people. More than half of the homes in the town suffered severe water damage, according to local news reports.

Water Levels Reach Dangerous Heights

A U.S. Geological Survey water gauge at Obion, Tennessee, recorded a water level of 39.8 feet on February 18. Heights above 34 feet are considered flood stage. Officials in the nearby town of Dyersburg warned residents that evacuations may be necessary as water levels rose on the Forked Deer River.

Some of the most destructive flash flooding occurred north of these images, in western Kentucky. However, clouds on February 17 prevented satellites from acquiring similar images of floodwater in that area.

More Weather Threats on the Horizon

Meanwhile, forecasters are warning of new challenges for the region. A blast of frigid air is expected to pour into the region from the north, and a snowstorm from the west could drop several inches of snow on many of the same areas that flooded.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

