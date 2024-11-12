How Your Body’s Clocks Could Be Causing Weight Gain – and How To Fix It

Misalignment between the brain’s and liver’s circadian clocks, connected by the HVAN, leads to disordered eating and weight gain in mice. This study suggests targeting this neural pathway could help address obesity and metabolic issues associated with circadian disruptions.

A new study in mice reveals that misalignment between the brain’s central circadian clock and the liver’s internal clock, communicated through the hepatic afferent vagal nerve (HVAN), can contribute to unhealthy eating behaviors and weight gain. The research suggests that this neural connection could be a promising therapeutic target for treating obesity and metabolic disorders related to circadian rhythm disruptions.

In mammals, circadian rhythms are controlled by the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) – a small part of the brain’s hypothalamus that regulates the body’s circadian rhythms. This cycle triggers a feedback loop involving key clock genes that keep time in the body. Although the SCN manages overall timing, nearly all cells in the body – including those in the liver – have their own internal clocks.

Light and Food: Key Triggers for Circadian Synchronization

While the brain’s master clock in the SCN is set by light cues, resulting in a ~24-hour cycle, the liver’s molecular clock is especially responsive to eating patterns. Synchronizing the light-based SCN clock with the liver’s food-based clock is crucial for balanced metabolism.

When these clocks fall out of sync, through shiftwork or jetlag experienced by humans, for example, it can lead to serious health issues, including a higher risk of cardiometabolic disease and type 2 diabetes. Although these consequences are well known, the mechanisms through which circadian desynchronization between the liver and brain occurs are poorly understood.

Study Findings: The Impact of Liver Clock Gene Deletion

To explore the relationship between liver circadian rhythms and feeding behavior, Lauren Woodie and colleagues deleted the core clock components REV-ERB⍺ and REV-ERBβ in mouse liver cells. The authors found that mice with liver clock gene deletions exhibited disrupted feeding rhythms, consuming more calories during their resting phase and throughout the 24-hour cycle.

This confirms that rhythmic activity in this feeding center requires a rhythmic liver. However, when the hepatic vagal afferent nerve (HVAN) – which creates a channel of two-way communication between the brain and the liver – was severed, the overeating behavior in these mice caused by gene deletion in the liver was alleviated.

“The implication of the findings of Woodie et al. is that the circadian-disrupted liver sends signals to the arcuate nucleus to drive disordered eating and that this circuit explains the obesity seen in response to prevalent human circadian and sleep disruption,” write Noelia Martinez-Sanchez and David Ray in a related Perspective. “Identification of this pathway opens the opportunity to reverse the human epidemic of obesity.”

References: “Hepatic vagal afferents convey clock-dependent signals to regulate circadian food intake” by Lauren N. Woodie, Lily C. Melink, Mohit Midha, Alan M. de Araújo, Caroline E. Geisler, Ahren J. Alberto, Brianna M. Krusen, Delaine M. Zundell, Guillaume de Lartigue, Matthew R. Hayes and Mitchell A. Lazar, 7 November 2024, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adn2786

“Rhythmic liver drives feeding behavior” by Noelia Martinez-Sanchez and David Ray, 7 November 2024, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adt0743

