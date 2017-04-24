Hubble Image of the Week – TYC 3203-450-1 and NGC 7250

This Hubble image of the week shows the star TYC 3203-450-1 and galaxy NGC 7250.

In space, being outshone is an occupational hazard. This newly released Hubble Space Telescope image captures a galaxy named NGC 7250. Despite being remarkable in its own right — it has bright bursts of star formation and recorded supernova explosions— it blends into the background somewhat thanks to the gloriously bright star hogging the limelight next to it.

This bright object is a single and little-studied star named TYC 3203-450-1, which is located in the constellation of Lacerta and is much closer than the more distant galaxy. Only this way a normal star can outshine an entire galaxy, consisting of billions of stars. Astronomers studying distant objects call these stars “foreground stars” and they are often not very happy about them, as their bright light is contaminating the faint light from the more distant and interesting objects they actually want to study.

In this case TYC 3203-450-1 is a million times closer than NGC 7250, which lies over 45 million light-years away from us. Would the star be the same distance as NGC 7250, it would hardly be visible in this image.

Source: ESA/Hubble & NASA