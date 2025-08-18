Hubble Reveals a Rare Interstellar Comet Racing at 130,000 MPH Through Our Solar System

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured the sharpest-ever view of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, revealing clues about its icy nucleus, high-speed journey, and dust activity as it races through the solar system.

Traveling at a record-breaking 130,000 mph, the comet is thought to have spent billions of years drifting through interstellar space before arriving in our cosmic neighborhood.

The Sharpest-Ever Look at a Cosmic Visitor

Astronomers have captured the most detailed image yet of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble is one of several observatories in NASA’s fleet assigned to study the comet, working together to uncover new details about its size and physical features. Although 3I/ATLAS poses no danger to Earth, these efforts are part of NASA’s broader mission to detect, track, and understand objects that travel near our planet.

Data from Hubble is giving researchers a clearer picture of the comet’s icy, solid core. Current measurements place the nucleus at no larger than 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) across, though it could be as small as 1,000 feet (320 meters). While Hubble has narrowed down the size more precisely than earlier ground-based observations, even its powerful optics cannot directly reveal the solid center. Other NASA missions, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), and the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, along with the W.M. Keck Observatory, are expected to provide additional insights into the comet’s composition and chemistry.

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope just captured an incredible image of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS racing through our solar system at 130,000 mph! This cosmic wanderer from beyond our solar system may have been traveling for billions of years before astronomers spotted it. Watch now to discover what this ancient visitor reveals about our galaxy’s history and why scientists are racing to study it before its close encounter with the Sun in 2025!

Dust Plumes and Solar Heating

Hubble also detected a plume of dust erupting from the sunlit side of the comet and a faint dust tail trailing behind it. The dust-loss rate appears consistent with comets that are usually discovered around 300 million miles from the Sun, resembling the activity of comets born within our own solar system.

What sets 3I/ATLAS apart is its origin. This icy traveler began its journey in another solar system somewhere within the Milky Way before crossing into ours.

Right now, 3I/ATLAS is racing through the solar system at an astonishing 130,000 miles (209,000 kilometers) per hour, the fastest speed ever observed for an object of its kind. Astronomers believe this extraordinary velocity reflects its long journey through interstellar space. Over billions of years, the comet has been accelerated by gravitational encounters with stars and nebulae, each interaction gradually increasing its momentum until it reached its current record-breaking pace.

Tracing the Origins—If Possible

“No one knows where the comet came from. It’s like glimpsing a rifle bullet for a thousandth of a second. You can’t project that back with any accuracy to figure out where it started on its path,” said David Jewitt of the University of California, Los Angeles, science team leader for the Hubble observations.

The paper will be published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. It is already available on Astro-ph.

A New Class of Interstellar Visitors

“This latest interstellar tourist is one of a previously undetected population of objects bursting onto the scene that will gradually emerge,” said Jewitt. “This is now possible because we have powerful sky survey capabilities that we didn’t have before. We’ve crossed a threshold.”

This comet was discovered by the NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) on July 1, 2025, at a distance of 420 million miles from the Sun. ATLAS is an asteroid impact early warning system developed by the University of Hawai’i.

In the meantime, other NASA missions will provide new insight into this third interstellar interloper, helping refine our understanding of these objects for the benefit of all. 3I/ATLAS should remain visible to ground-based telescopes through September, after which it will pass too close to the Sun to observe, and is expected to reappear on the other side of the Sun by early December.

Reference: “Hubble Space Telescope Observations of the Interstellar Interloper 3I/ATLAS” by David Jewitt, Man-To Hui, Max Mutchler, Yoonyoung Kim, Jessica Agarwal, accepted, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

arXiv:2508.02934

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