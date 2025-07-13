Is Intelligence Genetic? Scientists Discover Heritable Brain State That Powers Cognitive Flexibility

Brain dynamics and cognition share genetic roots. Criticality may guide future brain health research.
A recent study published on June 24 in PNAS presents strong evidence that brain criticality—the delicate balance between neural excitation and inhibition—is heavily influenced by genetic factors and closely linked to cognitive abilities.
The research, led by Prof. Ning Liu of the Institute of Biophysics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Prof. Shan Yu of the Institute of Automation at CAS, utilized resting-state functional MRI (rs-fMRI) data from the Human Connectome Project S1200 release. This dataset included scans from 250 identical twins, 142 fraternal twins, and 437 individuals with no familial relation, allowing researchers to effectively assess the genetic contributions to brain criticality.
Sensory regions show strong heritability
The findings revealed that genetic factors play a significant role in shaping brain criticality, with more pronounced genetic influence detected in the primary sensory cortices than in higher-order association areas. This indicates that the brain’s ability to sustain near-critical dynamics—previously linked to efficient information processing and cognitive adaptability—is largely inherited.
To further explore the underlying biology, the researchers combined the rs-fMRI data with gene expression maps from the Allen Human Brain Atlas. This analysis identified specific genetic expression patterns that correlate with regional brain criticality and are involved in biological processes associated with neurological disorders.
Importantly, the study also revealed that brain criticality and cognitive performance share a common genetic foundation, providing valuable insight into how inherited traits may support higher cognitive function.
Toward new understanding of brain health
“Maintaining criticality is essential for brain function,” said Prof. Liu. “Uncovering its genetic basis opens new directions for understanding cognition and neurological disease.”
This work lays the foundation for future research into the molecular mechanisms behind critical brain dynamics and their implications for brain health.
Reference: “Genetic contributions to brain criticality and its relationship with human cognitive functions” by Yumeng Xin, Yue Cui, Shan Yu and Ning Liu, 23 June 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2417010122
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.
So parents should have to take IQ tests before obtaining a license to procreate?
Iq test are not really good, humans should maximize the AVERAGE intellect of our entire species
How is that accomplished?
How about a report on studying whether the X chromosome and its link to neural growth and brain growth in foetus?
We should maximize the AVERAGE intellect of our species
That is, even you must admit, a terrible graphic in this article, being far too busy, crowded, ultra science-y, and reveals nothing relevant to the intended audience. And, I’ve had brain science courses, including the grad & med school versions of neurology, the brain, etc., as well as ten years of intensive study and research on it, and as many adjacent fields concerning the mind, body, psych, behavior, etc. Do better for crying out loud already. It’s just lazy. Finally, I must say, I have found that many other articles are guilty of this same thing. Looks profoundly technical, yet does nothing to advance or increase comprehension, making solid contact between the text and the prescient, relevant information and impression or impact you’re presenting and surely intending.
Its what I’ve been saying this whole time. We tell kids its all about how hard u work n WE KNOW THATS A LIE! Its all aboit ur genetics. What ur given is how gar u will b able to go. Mental capacity is exactly like running fast. Its a gift u DO NOT EARN! So NO it wasn’t just cuz u worked hard. HOW DARE ANY OF U TRY TO ACT LIKE UR GENETICS DIDNT PLAY A HUGE PART IN UR SUCCESS! ITS NOT JUST CUZ U “WORKED” HARDER FING LIARS!
No, it’s actually about how hard you work. Have you not heard of geniuses who end up poor and alone, or who struggle in college or the real world because they never learned work ethic or business sense or whatever? People who work hard surpass people with native ability a lot of the time.
Thank you. I, too, wish for claìrity.
If physical ability, musical ability, etc. can be inherited, why not mental. It’s just not politically correct
That’s a funny way to say fast thought processing is linked to increased risk of epilepsy.
Hello “Me”. Please tell me why you say that? I am extremely interested in this research.
It’s always “Follow the Science” unless it’s about IQ.